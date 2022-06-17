New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We have heard many times that age is just a number. But this 64-year-year-old man from Kerala proves this as he shows off his insane skills with a football. This video from Kerala is going viral on social media and netizens are impressed. The video was shared by Pradeep, who is a football freestyler and a popular YouTuber.

Sharing the video, Pradeep wrote, "I had the privilege of meeting this 64 year old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry."

Pradeep further wrote, "He was part of the wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -" ONE DAY WE'LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER".

Netizens are impressed with Grandpa and are praising his unmatched skills. One person wrote, "Absolute Legend Uncle, You are an inspiration". Meanwhile, another person commented, "Grandpa do you know what is freestyle .?? Grandpa:- hold my beer".

In the video, we can see Pradeep showing off his football skills and then he passes the ball to James. James flaunts his insane skill and talent with football and juggles the football on his shoulders and head. Avicii's song 'The Nights' can be heard playing in the background. PH James, the 64-year-old man from Kerala, went viral on social media during FIFA World Cup 2018. His video has again surfaced on social media.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav