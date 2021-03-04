Ravi Bala Sharma, popularly known as Dancing Dadi, at the age of 62 is creating history and telling the world that she is young enough to create a buzz on social media. Scroll down to watch her videos

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Age is just a number, this is not just applicable when one is choosing their better-half, but in all kinds of love such as love to follow your passion or dream. And breaking the shackles of stereotyped society is our Dancing Dadi. In the era of young talents making a loud noise on social media, she has become the sensation on every social media platform with her mesmerizing dance moves.

Ravi Bala Sharma, popularly known as Dancing Dadi, at the age of 62, is creating history and telling the world that she is young enough to create a buzz on social media. She has more than one lakh followers on her Instagram handle and keeps dropping soul-soothing dance and music videos.

Here have a look at her dance moves:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)



Not just in dance, she is also an ace tabla and Tanpura player. In the past, she has given many performances and even shared a glimpse of her talent on Instagram. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)



The sexagenarian has certainly left all the B-town celebs in awe of her. Celebs like Terence Lewis, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali took to their social media handle and shared her videos wherein she can be seen dancing on Bollywood's famous tracks.

Among all her videos what grabbed our eyeballs was her first video, which she uploaded on her handle. Not feeling ashamed of her age, she posted a heartwarming Indian classical dance that Ravi Bala learned when she was young. Along with the video, she wrote a long note that read, "Like they say, age is just a number. Presenting a glimpse of the art form that I have learnt and nurtured from a very young age. While some may say that I am too old for this, I have practiced this art day after day, over the years and believe that I still have to go a long way to achieve perfection. More than perfection, putting continued time and effort to better any skill or art form that you're passionate about, goes on to make you feel better about yourself a little bit everyday. Don't we all need to feel better about ourselves, especially during these testing times.....ope you enjoy it!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Starting your morning with such an inspiring story must have boosted your motivation, so don't let your parents hold on to their talent. Let their dreams and passion fly high above the sky.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv