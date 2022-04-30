New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There is no doubt about the fact that Google is the most preferred and used search engine in the world. No matter what you type in the Google search box, some result is bound to appear. Although it contains several wonders, many of us aren't aware of the full potential of Google. Here's a look at some secret tricks that are present on Google's homepage.

Flip a coin

What do you do when you have to make the difficult decision of choosing something between two options? Flipping a coin is one thing that can help you out! Well, you have Google to the rescue. Type 'Flip A Coin' and click on 'I'm Feeling Lucky', and Google will tell you whether it's heads or tails!

Roll a dice

Many people use dice when playing board games or while studying probability in mathematics. But not many know but Google gives you an option to roll a dice as well. Just type 'Roll a dice' and it'll help you play games easily.

Blink HTML

Go to google and search Blink HTML. You can see all the words blinking at a time. Try this!

Askew

Type in the word 'Askew' in the search bar and the result will be slanted! Go ahead and scroll the way to the bottom, you will see all of the searches starting to tilt slightly.

Google Pacman

Google also lets you play the 1980s arcade game Pac-Man. Just type 'Google Pacman' in the search box and get ready to throw some power pellets and chase multi-colored coast around the Google logo.

Offline dinosaur game

Although many of us might be aware of this, many equally might not be. It seems like Google had thought about how the users will kill their time if there is no internet connection. So they place the 'Offline Dinosaur Game' that surfaces whenever the net connection is lost.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha