New Delhi | Kishore Joshi: In what could help scientists study about the existence of life in the Himalayas, a researcher, Dr Harshita Joshi, has claimed that she has recovered the larvae of spawns found at the sea-surface in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Apart from spawns, Dr Joshi has also discovered the fossils of Panju Sania Spinosa metazoa in Nainital's Khurpatal region.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, these fossils are billions of years old and have been found in India for the first time in history.

The research, which was conducted from 2011 to 2016, has been published in Precambrian Research Journal America and can help scientists study about how life came to existence in the Himalayas.

Dr Joshi, who conducted the research under Dr Meera Tiwari and researcher Rajiv Upadhyay, believes that the Himalaya-Tibet region was under a gigantic ocean before the formation of the Himalayas.

According to Dainik Jagran, Dr Joshi says that life slowly started coming to existence at the Himalayas following the end of the ice age. "Volcanic eruptions and rising sea temperature helped increase biodiversity in this region," Dr Joshi says.

"Until now, these fossils were only found in China. However, this discovery shows that today's northern India and southern China were then part of the same sea," she added.

The research also claimed that sea temperature 70 to 80 degree Celsius in here five billion years ago and geochemical studies have also revealed that the conditions changed due to shortage of oxygen which increased nutrient uptake, allowing new organisms to grow in the region.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma