New Delhi | Jagran Trending News: A shocking incident was reported in Turkey, where a man searched for himself for hours in the rural neighbourhood of Çayyaka near the city of Inegöl. A 50-year-old Turkish man named Beyhan Mutlu went missing after having a few drinks with his friends in the woods. When the man didn't return, his friends immediately lodged a missing complaint at a nearby police station.

Soon after the complaint, a search operation was launched to find Beyhan Mutlu. However, what happened next will leave you in splits. When the officials called out the man's name Mutlu while searching, a man walking with the officials answered, leaving all policemen in shock.

The man under the influence of alcohol was walking with the officials when they entered the forest as he thought they are looking for someone else. When Beyhan heard his name, he nonchalantly responded, "I am here". He further added why they are calling for him.

Reporting this incident, a media outlet Vaziyet took to their official Twitter handle and shared the image of the man with the official team who went to rescue him.

Here have a look:

Later, the rescue team prepared a report about the search and dropped the missing man at his home in northwestern Bursa province’s Inegöl district.

Well, this is not the first time such an incident grabbed attention, a few days ago, a gravestone in the United States had gone missing 150 years ago and was recovered recently at a house, where it was being used for making fudge. The incident came to light when the woman using the gravestone was moved to a care facility for Alzheimer's. The gravestone has now been returned to its original place in Michigan cemetery.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv