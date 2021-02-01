The snippet from this scene was shared on Twitter and it has so far garnered 190.7k views with over 2.4k retweets and 5.4k likes, at the time of writing this article.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Indian TV daily soaps and their obsession with bizarrely killing the characters is just unbeatable. With each passing day, the makers of the daily soap serials are going beyond the limits to shock the people in a hilarious way, and it is surely giving enough fodder to the netizens.

Recently, a scene from the much popular TV serial Sasural Simar Ka went viral. In which the Mataji, who is the matriarch of the show is leaving the room as she is in no mood to listen to her granddaughter, Pari. It is seen that Pari is apologizing to Mataji on her knees, and while she was doing so, she was holding onto her grandmother's shawl. But, what came as a shock was that shawl forms a noose around Pari's neck and it chokes her. Yes, we are not making this up. This actually happened. However, this scene does not end here, the shawl pulling session leaves Pari unconscious in the show.

The snippet from this scene was shared on Twitter and it has so far garnered 190.7k views with over 2.4k retweets and 5.4k likes, at the time of writing this article.

This is slightly better bakwas, you should see this next level bakwas.😆😆 pic.twitter.com/wblbwneHhH — Rajesh Reddy (@pinakasharangaG) January 30, 2021

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens couldn't stop themselves from taking a dig on it. One of the users wrote, "INDIA!!!...We already talked about this! Dats not how cloth works!!! xO Lol"

I don't know what's more funny the fact that it's the same show, or the fact that it's the same woman his being choked by a random piece of fabric. — Sweet_King (@Sweet_King0) January 29, 2021

Another wrote, "My sasuma watches such serials all day I can only imagine how many times she had murdered me in her mind"

Sasoo ma knot 🪢 😂 — Rohan Khandelwal (@docrohan) January 30, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Nothing looks more intense without a hint of fiction

Star plus is a past now!"

Earlier, another scene from this show went viral and it gave enough fodder to the meme lords. In the scene, the woman was slapped badly and she twirls her way to the corner of the wall, and the curtain magically makes a noose around her neck and chokes her.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma