The NASA has decided to partner with Nokia's research arm Bell Labs to set up 4G LTE connectivity on the Moon.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ever since mankind kept its foot on the Moon, one of the foremost aims for the humans have become to establish a colony on the lunar surface. Keeping this in mind, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has decided to partner with Nokia's research arm Bell Labs to set up 4G LTE connectivity on the Moon.

Recently, the NASA had informed that it has picked 14 US companies, including several small businesses, as partners and awarded them USD 370 million in total to develop a range of technologies that will help forge a path to sustainable Artemis operations on the Moon. Out of total budget, the US space agency will provide USD 14.1 million to Bell Labs to set up 4G LTE connectivity on the lunar surface.

"We are excited to have been named by NASA as a key partner to advance 'Tipping Point' technologies for the moon, to help pave the way towards sustainable human presence on the lunar surface...Our pioneering innovations will be used to build and deploy the first wireless network on the moon, starting with 4G/LTE technologies and evolving to 5G," said Bell Labs in a series of tweets.

Calling it the 'most Tipping Point proposal', NASA's Associate Administrator for Space Technology Jim Reuter has said that the US space agency's investment will expand "what is possible in space and on the lunar surface".

"With NASA funding, Nokia will look at how terrestrial technology could be modified for the lunar environment to support reliable, high-rate communications," Reuter was quoted as saying by UPI.com.

Talking about NASA's initiative, the space agency's administrator Jim Bridenstine said that it is building up an array of mission-ready capabilities with private firms "to support a sustainable presence on the Moon and future human missions to Mars".

"We want to build the [lunar] infrastructure...that is going to enable an international partnership for the biggest, broadest, most diverse inclusive coalition of researchers and explorers in the history of humankind," UPI.com quoted Bridenstine as saying.

"We need power systems that can last a long time on the surface of the moon, and we need habitation capability on the surface," Bridenstine added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma