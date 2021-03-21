The largest rock which was discovered 20 years ago, will pass by the Earth at about 124,000 kilometres per hour. Here's how you can watch it live

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Finally! The day is here when the jumbo asteroid will flyby Earth on March 21, Sunday. This year, the asteroid will zip past the planet from quite close, giving astronomers a chance to catch a glimpse of the rock. As per astronomical terms, it will mark a close encounter with '2001 FO32' (name of the asteroid).

According to NASA, the rock, which is 900 meters in diameters, pose no threat to the Earth. The rock will not collide with the planet 'now or for centuries to come.' The nearest the rock will get is 1.23 million kilometres, which is almost five times the distance between Moon and Earth.

The rock which was discovered 20 years ago, will pass by the Earth at about 124,000 kilometres per hour, which is faster than the speed at which most asteroids pass by Earth.

Director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, Paul Chodas was quoted saying, "We know the orbital path of 2001 FO32 around the Sun very accurately."

"When sunlight hits an asteroid's surface, minerals in the rock absorb some wavelengths while reflecting others," said NASA. The space agency company further added, "By studying the spectrum of light reflecting off the surface, astronomers can measure the chemical 'finger-prints' of the minerals on the surface of the asteroid."

Date & Time of 2001 FO32 passing the Earth

As per France's largest astronomy centre, Paris Observatory, the jumbo asteroid is expected to pass by Earth at around 9 pm IST on March 21, Sunday.

How to watch the asteroid?

Classified as ‘potentially hazardous’, one can witness the historic moment live by visiting NASA's official YouTube handle.

Meanwhile, Paul Chodas further added that the rock will be the brightest when it will move through southern skies. "Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere and at low northern latitudes should be able to see this asteroid using moderate-sized telescopes with apertures of at least eight inches in the nights leading up to closest approach, but they will probably need star charts to find it," he said.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv