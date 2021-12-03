New Delhi | Jagarn Trending Desk: A pair of two massive black holes that are merging into one 'monstrous’ black hole has been discovered by astronomers. According to a study in the journals Astronomy & Astrophysics, both the black holes were located 89 million light-years away from Earth in the galaxy NGC 7727.

"The small separation and velocity of the two black holes indicate that they will merge into one monster black hole, probably within the next 250 million years," Holger Baumgardt, a professor at the University of Queensland, Australia said in a statement.

According to scientists, they have never seen two black holes so close to Earth and also so close to each other. In order to measure the mass of each black hole, scientists keep an eye on how the pair's gravity has affected the movement of nearby stars. With the help of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, it was revealed that the Black holes were just 1,600 light-years from each other in the sky.

The bigger black hole has the mass of 154 million Suns, whereas the smaller black hole has 6.3 million solar masses.

Karina Voggel, who is the lead author on the study and also an astronomer at the Strasbourg Observatory in France said there is "no cause for concern."

"Our finding implies that there might be many more of these relics of galaxy mergers out there and they may contain many hidden massive black holes that still wait to be found," Voggel said.

"It could increase the total number of supermassive black holes known in the local universe by 30 per cent," she added.

After the discovery was announced, Voggel took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "No these two black holes are not dangerous to us!!"

"They are astronomically close but that is still *really* far away from us," she further added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen