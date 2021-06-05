As the news of Juhi getting fined by the Delhi High Court broke on and off the social media, netizens had their meme cannons loaded with strokes of humour and sarcasm.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Actress Juhi Chawla has been slapped with Rs 20 Lakh fine by the Delhi High Court for her plea against 5G rollout in India. The High Court said that the plaintiff ‘abused the process of law’. Terming the plea as an ‘unnecessary litigation’, the court categorically stated that it seems the suit was filed for publicity as the link of the hearing was circulated by Juhi Chawla on her social media.

As the news of Juhi getting fined by the Delhi High Court broke on and off the social media, netizens had their meme cannons loaded with strokes of humour and sarcasm. “Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it,” a Twitter user wrote.

Juhi Chawla becomes the first Indian to pay 20 lakhs for 5g without even using it. ?????? — Akash Vij (@Official_AkashJ) June 5, 2021

Then came the references from popular films of the time.

#JuhiChawla after coming in contact of 5G radiation pic.twitter.com/QB5JEQifXq — Oxygen ?? (@WhateverVishal) June 4, 2021

Not the first time Juhi Chawla fell for a fake news pic.twitter.com/2QpN7nbs95 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 4, 2021

Juhi Chawla's advocate right now: pic.twitter.com/phwf4CBPCv — Anubhav Kumar Das (@forever_pieces) June 4, 2021

Delhi Court imposed ?20 lakh fine on Juhi Chawla and called her case against 5g a publicity stunt#JuhiChawla to Judge - pic.twitter.com/Udsju9PV38 — Manoj Tiwari(Parody) (@ManojMujra) June 4, 2021

'Radiation will increase exponentially with 5G': Juhi

Earlier, taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Juhi tried to make her stand clear on her plea against the 5G rollout in Delhi High Court. She said: "People are asking me why I woke up suddenly and filed a suit. I want to tell them that I didn't wake up today. I have been speaking about radiation, safe cell phone use, cell phone tower radiation for the last 10 years and tried to spread awareness on the same as much as possible."

"Our phones work on radio waves, which are increasing in our environment. From 1G to 2G to 3G to 4G. Now 4G to 5G is a very big leap. Radiation will increase exponentially. See, you know it, everything in moderation is fine but when it is more than required then you get to know the ill effects of it," she added.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in director Shelly Chopra’s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which also starred Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in director Hitesh Bhatia’s ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma