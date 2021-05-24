The ventilation system in the PPE kit has been designed so that it ensures a full breeze of air to the COVID-19 warriors in every 100 seconds. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The way COVID-19 warriors including, doctors, healthcare workers and more have stood by us throughout the tough times, we can't thank them enough. Therefore, as a gesture of gratitude, a 19-yr-old engineering student named Nihaal Singh Adarsh has designed a special PPE kit for them.

Yes, Nihaal who is a second-year student of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai has made a kit that has a belt-like wearable ventilation system. The kit has been named by Nihaal as Cov-Tech and it has a lithium-ion battery lasting for about 6-8 hours.

The ventilation system in the PPE kit has been designed so that it ensures a full breeze of air to the COVID-19 warriors in every 100 seconds.

Talking about the kit Nihaal said, "Cov-Tech Ventilation System is like you are sitting under the fan even while you are inside the PPE suit. It takes the surrounding air, filters it and pushes it into the PPE suit. Normally, due to lack of ventilation, it is hot and humid within the PPE suit; our solution offers a way out of this uncomfortable experience, by creating a steady airflow inside."

Nihaal said that the inspiration behind designing this kit was his mother Dr. Poonam Kaur who treats COVID-19 patients at her clinic in Pune. As per him, his mother used to narrate the struggles of the healthcare personnel of having to wear the PPE kit all the time. This is why Nihaal thought of designing something like this and later took part in a COVID-19-related design competition which was conducted by Technological Business Incubator, Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory.

Nihaal developed the first model in 20 days. Later he handed it over to Pune's Dr. Vinayak Mane and said "We wanted this prototype to be tested by some unbiased doctors and hence approached Dr. Vinayak Mane. He pointed out that wearing it around the neck will be a big discomfort for doctors and health care workers, due to the constant sound and vibration the device emitted. So, we discarded the prototype and started working on further designs."

Nihaal has received a grant of ₹ 10,00,000 from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and has set up his startup, Watt Technovations.

