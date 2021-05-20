The images were captured on May 3 at 1 am. They occupied 100 GB of data and after processing the pictures the data turned even bigger to around 186 GB. The final file in which all the pictures were stitched together is of 600 MB.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A Pune based teenager has gained popularity on social media for capturing one of the clearest pictures of the Moon. The 16-year-old Prathamesh Jaju took around 50,000 shots of the Moon and stitched them together to get the clearest image of the Moon. The teenager spent around 40 hours processing the images and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prathamesh Jaju (@prathameshjaju)

The images were captured on May 3 at 1 am. They occupied 100 GB of data and after processing the pictures the data turned even bigger to around 186 GB. The final file in which all the pictures were stitched together came around to be 600 MB.

"I captured the image on May 3 at 1am. I captured for around four hours with videos and images. It took 38-40 hours for processing. The reason behind 50,000 pictures was to get the clearest picture of the moon. I stitched them together and sharpened the image to see crisp details of the moon. The raw data was 100 GB and after processing it, the data turned bigger so it was around 186 GB. When I stitched them together, the final file was around 600 MB," said Pratgamesh speaking to ANI.

When asked about what gave him the idea of taking the clearest pictures of the Moon, the teenager said that he read some articles and watched YouTube videos to learn how to capture the images and process them.

Jaju is a class 10 student at Vidya Bhavan School in Pune. His father has a computer sales and repairing business and his mother is a housewife. Apart from photography, Jiju also likes athletics. He has even participated in a national competition for athletics once. Jaju has more than 26,500 followers on Instagram where he posted images of the Moon. The post garnered over 11,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prathamesh Jaju (@prathameshjaju)

Talking about his aspirations, Jaju said that he wants to become an astrophysicist. In future, he would like to study astronomy professionally but currently, astrophotography is a hobby for him. The images are an HDR composite of two different images that are given a three-dimensional effect. They capture the Jaju’s clearest and detailed shot of the third quarter Mineral Moon.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan