New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A 14-year-old Indian-American student, Anika Chebrolu from Frisco, Texas, has won the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge for a discovery that may have the potential to combat the spread of COVID-19. She won a prize of $25,000 for her discovery.

Anika told CNN, "The last two days, I saw that there is a lot of media hype about my project since it involves the SARS-CoV-2 virus and it reflects our collective hopes to end this pandemic as I, like everyone else, wish that we go back to our normal lives soon."

She developed an antiviral drug for Coronavirus by researching protein spikes in the novel coronavirus.

She used her invention in silico methodology to discover a lead molecule that can selectively bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

CNN reported that Anika had submitted her project when she was in 8th grade - but it wasn't initially focused on finding a cure for Covid-19.

The goal of her project was to use in-silico methods to identify a lead compound that could bind to a protein of the influenza virus.

Anika said, "After spending so much time researching about pandemics, viruses and drug discovery, it was crazy to think that I was actually living through something like this."



"Because of the immense severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the drastic impact it had made on the world in such a short time, I, with the help of my mentor, changed directions to target the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

The 14-year-old hopes to be a medical researcher and professor in 15 years. She told that her favourite invention of the last 100 years is the Internet because it allows users “to explore so much with just a few clicks”.

She said that "I find it a treasure trove of information and it has become a valuable asset in pursuing knowledge and conducting research from anywhere and at any time. I am amazed at how vast and profound it is and cannot imagine a world without the internet. When coupled with proper judgement and use, we can achieve so much more and I am enthused at its potential each time I use it."

