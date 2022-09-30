135-Year-Old Visakhapatnam Temple Decorated With Gold Ornaments And Currency Notes Worth Rs 8 Crore For Navratri

NAVRATRI is being celebrated across the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. From playing Dandiya to devotees observing fast, the festival is celebrated differently by different people. Now, in a unique incident in Visakhapatnam, a 135-year-old temple of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari has been decorated with currency notes and gold ornaments worth Rs 8 crore for Navratri, reported ANI.

The cash and the gold jewellery belong to the locals and it will be given back to them once the occasion is over. "It's public contribution and will be returned once the puja is over. It won't go to temple trust," said the trust committee as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, this Navratri has made the internet witness really amazing things. Earlier, two different videos from Mumbai went viral. While one of the videos had youngsters performing Garba at Marine Drive, other featured women practising Garba in Mumbai local.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been witnessing the grand Puja celebrations for two years. The city has more than 20 famous pandals with unique and innovative themes.

When it comes to celebration, the national capital too has wonderful pandals. From CR Park to Delhi's Greater Kailash, the pandals are decked in different themes.

Meanwhile, the festival of Durga Puja marks the victory of the Goddess over a demon who is referred to as Mahisasura. As per the religious belief, the death of the demon Mahisura signifies the victory of good over evil. The nine-day-long festival started on September 26, 2022 and will end on October 5, 2022, which marks Maha Dashmi.

The festival is mainly celebrated by the people of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. It is also believed that Goddess Durga along with her family visits the earth after defeating the demon in the cosmic world and blesses people with health, happiness and prosperity.