New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Kerala government has one more reason to brag when it comes to literacy as a centenarian, Kuttiyamma scored 89 marks out of 100. A 104-year-old woman hailing from Kottayam became an inspiration for all and proved that age is just a number when it comes to learning.

The test, also called the Saksharatha test, was organised in the Ayarkunnam Panchayat of Kottayam district. Kuttiyamma, a resident of Kottayam Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat had never been to school and attended literacy classes at her home only now and by scoring 89 marks out of 100 and has become eligible to write the class 4 exam. Her husband T.K Konthi had passed away in 2002.

She attended Saksharatha classes and teacher Rehna taught her how to read and write.

Speaking to ANI she said, "The teacher taught me everything like reading and writing letters in Malayalam."

Her teacher Fehra John added, "She can write letters now and is very happy".

Kerala's Education Minister, Vasudevan Sivankutty, took to his social media handle on Friday to wish the 104-year-old Kuttiyamma for scoring well in her exam. He tweeted, "104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best."

Kuttiyamma also sings many prayer songs and reads a newspaper every day.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

The program aims to develop literacy skills through continuing education, provide chances for each and everyone interested in learning, enable the learners to make use of their learning in their daily life and ensure Secondary-level education to the whole of Kerala.

The main beneficiaries of this programme are illiterates, neo-literates, school drop-outs and those interested in lifelong education.

