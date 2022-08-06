Best Travel Suitcases In India: Travel The World

Best travel suitcase in India! Search gets a high rank on Google when the holiday comes. Everyone who wants a break from their busy schedule and planning to travel with your family to refresh the mood from day-to-day life. You should buy the best quality suitcase that always keeps you lock proof and hassle-free. So, for your memorable and happy journey, today we come with a list of the best travel suitcase in India 2022, Just explore and buy your favorite one.









Mercedes-Benz trolley suitcase stands for maximum impact and scratch resistance with simultaneous lightness. The inside of the trolley suitcase is equipped with a lining and is divided into two compartments, whilst one compartment has a zipper and a mesh pocket, and the second compartment has a coat hook and can store up to three coat hangers. Mercedes-Benz Travel Suitcase Price: Rs 62,098.







American Tourister travel suitcase prefers to step out in style no matter the occasion with the highest quality standards. These traveling bags are made from water-repellent & scratch-resistant material & premium zippers, which makes them super durable, and lightweight. American Tourister Travel Suitcase Price: Rs 3,149.











Travelpro polyester luggage maxlite is an ultra-lightweight, ultra-durable, 21" expandable spinner suitcase that maximizes your packing power and meets carry-on size restrictions for most domestic airlines. Their polyester fabric with stain-resistant, water-repellant dura guard coating and ergonomic, high-tensile-strength zipper pulls provide you lasting durability. Travelpro Travel Suitcase Price: Rs 40,273







Coolife luggage expandable suitcase features multi-directional silent dual spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for easy maneuverability while the sturdy ergonomic telescoping handle with adjustable 3-step provides a fluent and smooth experience. This travel suitcase has a fully-lined interior with a separate mesh pocket, and functional elastic cross ribbons to secure the packed clothes. The suitcase can be stored inside each other, and also offering more convenience and saving storage space. Coolife Travel Suitcase Price: Rs 35,998.









Safari brand presents a premium design that provides a premium style with more durability, comfort, and strength. These luggage bag interiors offer maximum packing space and their TSA lock will ensure the safety of all your belongings which also helps you to travel internationally hassle-free. Safari Travel Suitcase Price: Rs 9,440.











