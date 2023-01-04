5 Best Luggage Weighing Machines To Save Your Extra Baggage Allowance

Best Luggage Weighing Machines: If you tried to pay for extra baggage allowance at the airport then this lightweight and durable luggage weighing scale is the perfect choice for you. These digital luggage scales are known for allowing you to get the exact weight of your belongings before you leave for the airport.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 06:14 PM IST
Minute Read
5 Best Luggage Weighing Machines To Save Your Extra Baggage Allowance
Best Luggage Weighing Machines | Image Source: Pexels

Best Luggage Weighing Machines: Arriving in front of an airport bag drop and being told that your luggage is overweight is a particular kind of hassle and nobody wants their vacation budget to be spent on additional bag fees. Luckily, there's one way to avoid the embarrassment of rearranging at the check-in counter or paying a hefty baggage fee: the luggage weighing machine. 


Purchasing a luggage weighing scale is the perfect travel product, it can help you avoid embarrassing changes at the check-in counter or paying a hefty luggage fee. Here are the best digital luggage weighing machines for you to choose from. These weighing scales are prevalent online due to their high accuracy, easy readability, and portability. 


Best Luggage Weighing Machines: Popular Picks


Luggage Weighing Machines Price In India
 GLUN Digital Weighing Scale  Rs 274
 GoTrippin Metal Luggage Weighing Scale  Rs 849
 Bulfyss 50 Kgs Digital Weighing Scale  Rs 699
 Belita Silver Luggage Scale  Rs 649
 Eagle Metal Luggage Weighing Scale  Rs 377

 

Most of these weighing machines are designed to have a weight capacity of up to 50kg and do not require any prior configuration. You can measure the weight of almost any bag anytime, and anywhere.  


GLUN Digital LED Screen Luggage Weighing Scale - 70% off

This affordable digital weighing machine has a convenient weighing unit switch, and data lock. Overload indication, auto power off after 120 seconds without any operation.

Click Here


This luggage weighing scale is easy to use and its stainless steel hook is concealed in the back slot, making it durable. GLUN Weighing Machine Price: Rs 274



GoTrippin Metal Luggage Weighing Scale Digital - 29% off

This weighing machine for luggage has a tare function which allows you to read the net weight of your luggage easily and precisely.

Click Here


The Gotrippin luggage weighing scale has a 110 lb / 50 kg capacity with precision accuracy of 0.2 lb / 0.1 kg and long life CR2032 battery is included in this bag weighing scale for luggage. Gotrippin Weighing Machine Price: Rs 849



Bulfyss 50 Kgs Digital Weighing Scale - 46% off

This luggage weighing scale is made with high-quality materials. Just hook your bag on the steel hook and get the result instantly on the display panel.


Click Here


With an eye-caring backlit the weighing machine has an LCD display that allows convenient reading in the dark. Bulfyss Weighing Machine Price: Rs 699



Belita Silver Luggage Scale - 35% off

Belita luggage weighing scales are portable scales made of high-quality materials. This amazing digital weighing machine has an auto power-off function, low battery & overload indicators. 

Click Here


It also shows the room temperature, and data lock function with sound indication. Belita Weighing Machine Price: Rs 649



Eagle Metal Luggage Weighing Scale - 58% off

Eagle digital luggage weighing machine has a 50 kg maximum weighing capacity with high precision accuracy in two modules upto 10 kg is 5 g & above 10 kg is 10 g. 

Click Here


This luggage weighing scale quickly delivers weighing readings on a large display, so results are easy to read. Eagle Weighing Machine Price: Rs 377




Explore more luggage weighing machines here

 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.