5 Best Luggage Weighing Machines To Save Your Extra Baggage Allowance

Best Luggage Weighing Machines: Arriving in front of an airport bag drop and being told that your luggage is overweight is a particular kind of hassle and nobody wants their vacation budget to be spent on additional bag fees. Luckily, there's one way to avoid the embarrassment of rearranging at the check-in counter or paying a hefty baggage fee: the luggage weighing machine.





Purchasing a luggage weighing scale is the perfect travel product, it can help you avoid embarrassing changes at the check-in counter or paying a hefty luggage fee. Here are the best digital luggage weighing machines for you to choose from. These weighing scales are prevalent online due to their high accuracy, easy readability, and portability.





Best Luggage Weighing Machines: Popular Picks





Most of these weighing machines are designed to have a weight capacity of up to 50kg and do not require any prior configuration. You can measure the weight of almost any bag anytime, and anywhere.





This affordable digital weighing machine has a convenient weighing unit switch, and data lock. Overload indication, auto power off after 120 seconds without any operation.

This luggage weighing scale is easy to use and its stainless steel hook is concealed in the back slot, making it durable. GLUN Weighing Machine Price: Rs 274.







This weighing machine for luggage has a tare function which allows you to read the net weight of your luggage easily and precisely.

The Gotrippin luggage weighing scale has a 110 lb / 50 kg capacity with precision accuracy of 0.2 lb / 0.1 kg and long life CR2032 battery is included in this bag weighing scale for luggage. Gotrippin Weighing Machine Price: Rs 849.







This luggage weighing scale is made with high-quality materials. Just hook your bag on the steel hook and get the result instantly on the display panel.





With an eye-caring backlit the weighing machine has an LCD display that allows convenient reading in the dark. Bulfyss Weighing Machine Price: Rs 699.







Belita luggage weighing scales are portable scales made of high-quality materials. This amazing digital weighing machine has an auto power-off function, low battery & overload indicators.

It also shows the room temperature, and data lock function with sound indication. Belita Weighing Machine Price: Rs 649.







Eagle digital luggage weighing machine has a 50 kg maximum weighing capacity with high precision accuracy in two modules upto 10 kg is 5 g & above 10 kg is 10 g.

This luggage weighing scale quickly delivers weighing readings on a large display, so results are easy to read. Eagle Weighing Machine Price: Rs 377.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.