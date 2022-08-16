Spectacular Trolley Bags: Get Set Go On Your Next Trip With Style

Trolley bags? This monsoon if you are planning to travel, then before booking your tickets you should buy the best quality trolley bag for a safe journey. A best-quality trolley bag not only carries your heavy things but also keeps you hassle-free and gives a lock-proof safe journey. For your happy family time, we come up with the 2022 latest collection of trolley bags. Now no more searches to make your trip memorable just go through this article and find your best trolley bag.









Trolley Bags: Plan Your Safe Journey









American Tourister Jamaica 80CM Soft Trolley Bag - 56% off









American Tourister Jamaica comes with the polyester outer material and wine red color. These bags have 2 compartments for storage, 4 wheels, multiple front pockets for quick access, and extra safety, 3 digit number locks are provided by the brand. American Tourister Trolley Bag Price: Rs 4,799.









Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Polycarbonate Trolley Bag - 54% oFF









Skybags are designed for avid travelers and come with polycarbonate outer material. These bags have 2 large compartments for storage, 4 wheels for comfortable pulling, a push button handle, and a number lock for extra safety. Skybags Trolley Bag Price: Rs 3,999.







Safari Ray Polycarbonate 77 cms Trolley Bag - 61% off









Safari has a textured polycarbonate shell that makes sure your belongings remain protected and saves the luggage from minor scratches during transit. These trolley bags come with a high-quality zipper to secure your luggage, 2 compartments for storage, and a number lock for extra safety. Safari Trolley Bag Price: Rs 3,799.









American Tourister Airconic 77cm Polypropylene Hard Trolley Bag - 23% off









American Tourister Airconic comes with a stylish look to make your journey stylish. These trolley bags has combination lock for extra safety and polypropylene material makes them waterproof and protects them from outer damage. American Tourister Trolley Bag Price: Rs 8,850.











Aristocrat Porto 75cm Polypropylene Harsided Check-in Trolley Bag - 68% off









Aristocrat-crafted bag that takes care of every need of a trip. These bags have a durable polypropylene body that ensures extra flexibility, premium zippers & number locks for secure lock, and 2 compartments with large storage capacity. Aristocrat Trolley Bag Price: Rs 4,199.











Explore more branded trolley bags here:









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.