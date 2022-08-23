Branded Bags For Girls: Stylish Picks For Modern Women

Branded Bags For Girls: A stylish and good-quality bag is the first choice of every girl who wants to be stylish and always carries things like a bottle, books, makeup, dress, and all. Generally, girls prefer one spacious bag with multiple pockets for going shopping, to college, and traveling to carry things safely. Premium quality bags have the best outer material to save your things from weather and any damage, multiple pockets to separate your stuff, and the best quality zips for lock proofing. These bags come in a various range of color choices and designs as you want.





Here in this article, you will get the best quality bags for girls from well-known brands CAPRESE, MINISO, and more. And buy the best gift for your loved ones.







Branded Bags For Girls: Best Picks For You













CAPRESE is a top brand for women's bags all over the world and their design is crafted as a style testament to every woman who wishes to announce her arrival in life. This bag collection is the most selling design by brand, the material of the bag is faux leather, and premium quality zips to keep safe your things and for long-lasting performance. CAPRESE Women’s Bag Price: Rs 1,911.















This designer bag is from the brand MINISO and is made of soft PU leather for long-lasting performance, best quality zips with multiple sections with large storage capacity that looks classic and trendy. You can carry this bag with formal office wear, and casual. MINISO Women’s Bag Price: Rs 1,100.















Lavie Aries fashion backpack is lightweight, durable, crafted from man-made leather, and available in multiple colors. This Backpack offers two spacious compartments with a front zipped pocket, top handle, and shoulder strap for easy access at the back. Lavie Women’s Bag Price: Rs 1,170.













Caprese Women's Bloom is constructed from embellished faux leather. This bag is complete with a front zip pocket to store your daily essentials, and also features a top grab handle as well as straps that adjust for the perfect fit. Caprese Women's Bag Price: Rs 1,890.















This designer drawstring and chain backpack are designed for teen girls and women. It's a backpack for women with adjustable straps. One front zippered pocket, big enough to fit standard size smartphone, main zipped pocket with laptop sleeve and main compartment. One back zippered pocket and 2 side pockets, let you organize your belongings better. TYPIFY Women's Bag Price: Rs 1,299.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.