Best Luggage Bags under 10000: Have A Break - Have A Luggage

Best luggage bags always keep you tension free while traveling. So, if you are going to buy luggage bags for your memorable trip, you should notice some basic points to keep your travel safe and hassle-free. Well, don’t worry we are going to make your travel very light weighted and lock-proof because Today, we come with a list of the best luggage bags in India from your familiar brands like American Tourister, Safari, Aristocrat, and similar with amazing offers and discounts.









Best Luggage Bags In India: Available Online







Safari Crypto Polycarbonate Luggage - 66% Off









Safari brand presents a premium design that provides a premium style with more durability, comfort, and strength. These luggage bag interiors offer maximum packing space and their TSA lock will ensure the safety of all your belongings which also helps you to travel internationally hassle-free. Safari Luggage bags Price: Rs 9,999.











Aristocrat Nylon Softsided Luggage Bags - 39% off









Aristocrat bags present high quality, stylish and maximum packing space for your long trip. These luggage bags are made with premium quality nylons that make them damage proof and water-resistant. It has 4 wheels with the best quality zips and for your safe packing, they used a number lock which makes your bag more safe. Aristocrat Luggage Bags Price: Rs 5,551.









SOLO New York Downtown Luggage Bags - 30% off









SOLO rolling travel bag is designed to make use of space efficiently by holding shoes or laundry in a separate packing compartment and easy glide wheels with bottom rails provide stability and smooth mobility. This rolling bag has a capacity of 49 liters and features a U zip main compartment with two zippered front accessory pockets and a side loading end compartment that keeps travel documents at your fingertips. SOLO Luggage Bags Price: Rs 29,636.











American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Hardsided Check-in Luggage - 58% off









American Tourister prefers to step out in style no matter the occasion with the highest quality standards. These traveling bags are made from water-repellent & scratch-resistant material & premium zippers, which makes them super durable, and lightweight. American Tourister Luggage Bags Price: Rs 3,299.













Lavie Sport Lino Large Size Luggage Bag - 72% off











Lavie Sport Lino Large Size bag for travel features a fully lined interior and is built with high-quality polyester fabric for utmost durability. These luggage bags are made from water-repellent & wear-resistant material & premium zippers, which makes them a super durable and lightweight all-weather traveling bag. Lino luggage bags for travel has sturdy heavy-duty treaded rubber wheels in a protective wheel housing for smooth mobility and maximum durability. Lavie Sport Luggage Bags Price: Rs 1,099.











Explore more Luggage Bags here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





