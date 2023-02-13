OPEN IN APP

    Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale: Up To 60% Off On Wine Glass And More

    Amazon Sale: To make your Valentine's Day special Amazon brings incredible discounts and offers on dining products. Set up a fine dining experience with up to 60% off. Planning for a surprise? Why not try these Valentine's Day gifts and make your partner feel special? These Amazon deals are unmissable.

    By Sneha Singh
    Updated: Mon, 13 Feb 2023 10:30 AM (IST)
    Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale: Up To 60% Off On Wine Glass And More

    Amazon Sale: The season of love “Valentine’s Day” is here and if you are looking for a special gift to make your lover feel more special then Amazon brings significant discounts on wine glasses, dinner sets, coffee mugs, etc that you can also give as a Valentine's Day gifts to your partner. Couples celebrate the whole Valentine week days and not just a single day. 


    If you want to surprise your loved one with a candlelight dinner at home then these Amazon deals will make your celebration of love and romance a memorable one. A Valentine’s Day gift is always an unforgettable one. Why not make this moment the best with Amazon Sale?


    Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale


    Hey, lovebirds haven't decided what to do this Valentine's Day? Amazon deals are here to make this day a great one with up to 60% off on dinner sets, wine glasses, and more.


    Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale Price
    Ash & Roh Glass Wine Glasses  Rs 345
    Cello Dinner Set Rs 1,099
    Coffee Mugs Rs 1,125
    PrimeWorld Opera Crystal Whiskey Glasses Set Rs 745
    PrimeWorld Glasses Rs 695


    Ash & Roh Glass Wine Glasses


    Raise a toast for your togetherness with a glass of wine this Valentine’s Day. A romantic dinner is incomplete without wine. The Amazon Sale offers 57% off on these wine glasses. These glasses are


    amazon sale

    Check Here

    dishwasher safe and also easy to clean. So getting these wine glasses for this occasion is a perfect idea. Wine Glass Price: Rs 345.


    Cello Dinner Set


    A dinner set as Valentine's Day gifts is a great idea. This Cello set is available at 33% off during the Amazon Sale. This complete set comes in 18 pieces and is thermal resistant. These dinner sets are


    amazon sale

    Check Here

    both dishwashers and microwave-safe. Your wife will definitely love these vibrant designs of plates and bowls. Dinner Set Price: Rs 1,099.


    Coffee Mugs


    Another great Valentine's Day gifts for married couples to setal from the Amazon deals is a coffee mug. This ceramic mug has Mr and Mrs print on it. The capacity is 350 ml and the size is 12.5 x 10 x


    amazon sale

    Check Here

    12 cm (LBH). Crafted of high-quality materials to assure that the products last for a more extended period of time. Coffee Mug Price: Rs 1,125.


    PrimeWorld Opera Crystal Whiskey Glasses Set


    Grab the Amazon Sale on this Whiskey glass. The stunning and stylish design adds sophistication to the drink. Celebrate the Valentine week 2023 with something extraordinary. These whiskey

    ama

    Check Here

    glasses can also be a great addition to your bar set at home. This is leadless and made from ultra-clarity glass that can hold 300ml. Whiskey Glass Set Price: Rs 745.


    PrimeWorld Glasses


    The Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale offers these stylish glasses at a slashed price. Available


    amazon sale

    Check Here

    in a set of 6 pieces they are durable and stylish too. You can also gift this stylish glass set to your partner on this special day. Glasses Price: Rs 695.

    Explore more options on Valentine's Day Special On Amazon Sale

     
     
    Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.
