Valentine Week Days 2023: Complete List From Rose Day To Valentine’s Day

Valentine Week Days 2023: Finally, the week of love has arrived. Valentine’s Day falls on 14th Feb but before that, there is a whole week of love that couples celebrate which is known as “Valentine Week”. For all those who do not know about the days here, we are giving you an overview of the Valentine Week List





Valentine's Day Overview

Occasion Valentine's Day Date 14th Feb Day Tuesday Valentines Week Days 7th Feb-14th Feb Significance To celebrate love and affection

The Festival of Love Valentine’s Day is observed by both married couples and all lovers worldwide. Since love has no boundaries, you should leave no stones unturned to celebrate Valentine week days 2023. Make your sweetheart feel special on this day by sending them unique Valentine’s Day gifts on each day of the week.





What is today Valentine Week Days?





Today is the second day of the Valentine week list which is observed as Propose Day. As the name suggests, people confess their love and feelings for their partner on this day. If you are already in a relationship then make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one by expressing your love and gratitude towards your partner. Make a commitment to always stay together in all ups and downs of life.





Why are Valentine Week Days celebrated?





Couples celebrate the whole Valentine Week List to make their loved ones feel special. There is Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day in this Valentine week list.





What is the significance of Valentine’s Day?





The story of Saint Valentine of Rome is the reason behind the celebration of Valentine's Day. It is believed that he was imprisoned for conducting weddings for soldiers who were forbidden from getting married. The reason flowers are so important on Valentine Week Days is that he offered those couples flowers from his garden. On February 14th, the emperor put him to death as a result of his discontent. Since then, the occasion of Valentine's Day represents romance, love, and the passing of Saint Valentine. This is the reason why Valentine week list is celebrated rather than just one day. Valentine's Day and week is a time for happiness and love, filled with hugs, kisses, promises, and loads of gits.





Valentine Week Days 2023: Full List





A weeklong celebration of love is what we call Valentine Week. The week of love starts with Rose Day and the last day of the week is Valentine’s Day. For all those couples who are still confused about the Valentine week list here, we are to inform you about all the days of the upcoming events





Valentine's Dates Valentine Week Days 7th February 2023 Rose Day 8 th February 2023 Propose Day 9th February 2023 Chocolate Day 10th February 2023 Teddy Day 11th February 2023 Promise Day 12th February 2023 Hug Day 13th February 2023 Kiss Day 14th February 2023 Valentine’s Day

All about Valentine Week Days 2023





Rose Day





The Valentine Week celebration starts with Rose Day. To convey their love and gratitude to their loved ones on this day, people present roses to their partners. A red rose represents love, a yellow represents friendship, and a pink rose represents appreciation and adoration. So, whatever the equation with your partner is mark the beginning of the Valentine’s Day with the right color of the rose.





Propose Day





Followed by Rose Day the second day of Valentine Week list is Propose Day. This is the day to express your love to your partner and propose to your crush with a bunch of roses. All the lovebirds make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one. Make a romantic note and surprise your partner with the best gift.





Chocolate Day





Exchanging chocolate with your loved ones this Valentine Week Days is the best feeling. Forgetting all the misunderstandings and bitterness in a relationship pamper your love with a box of chocolates. Sharing chocolates can strengthen your relationship and make this Valentine’s Day a special one.





Teddy Day





Cute teddys are in huge demand on this Valentine week list. Gift a teddy to your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, or wife. A red color teddy bear will go well with the occasion of Valentine’s Day. These cute soft toys will bring a priceless smile to their face.





Promise Day





Time to give a commitment to your partner for lifetime togetherness. The Valentine Week Days is incomplete without this day. Strengthen your relationship and commit to staying with each other in both good and bad times. Make this promise to celebrate all the coming Valentine’s Day together.





Hug Day





When words fall short to express your feelings or you can't describe how important your relationship is a warm and tight hug is enough to show that affection. This is one of the important events for the Valentine week list. Hugging is the best act of love and kindness.





Kiss Day





The last day before the Valentine’s Day is this kiss day. People seal their relationship with a kiss to convey a wide range of feelings and emotions. Give your loved one a kiss that is filled with love and passion to make this Kiss Day even more special and leave them with a lasting memory.





Valentine’s Day





Finally, after a long Valentine Week days it's time for celebration. Exchanging gifts, flowers, and chocolates, and going for a romantic dinner is what everyone does on this day. Look your best and prepare the best date that your partner will remember for a lifetime. This day celebrates the passion, love, and intimacy between partners. By spending time together, going on romantic dates, and making new memories, couples can strengthen their bond.





Valentine's Day is a day to acknowledge and celebrate the romantic relationship between two people. By expressing your love and affection to your partner in a special way, make this Valentine's Day an unforgettable one.





Valentine Week Days 2023





Thinking about what to gift your partners on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry we are here to help you out with some great gift ideas. You can also gift them on any Valentine Week list days.





Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch



A perfect gift for your girlfriend this Valentine's Day is this Fossil Smartwatch. The screen size is 1.2

Check Here

Inches and the rose gold color give an attractive and stylish look. Fossil Smartwatch Price: Rs 11,995.





Ferrero Rocher





On this special Valentine week days you can gift this Ferrero Rocher chocolate to your loved one.

Check Here

These delicious chocolates come in 16 pieces. Ferrero Rocher Price: Rs 457.





HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy Bear





Gifting a red color soft teddy bear this Valentine's Day is a great idea.





Check Here

This soft toy is 3 feet. Teddy Bear Price: Rs 719.





Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp





You can gift this beautiful floor lamp on any day of the Valentine Week list. This will enhance the





Check Here

overall look of your living room. Floor Lamp Price: Rs 2,799.





Divine Senses Mini jar Candles





Gifting your partners with these fragrance candles is the best way to express your love on the Valentine's Day.





Check Here

There are different aromas infused in these candles giving you a relaxed mind. Candle Price: Rs 338.





Valentine Week Days 2023: FAQ





1. Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated to express your love and affection to your partner.





2. What is the first event of the Valentine Week Days?

The Valentine Week Days start with Rose Day followed by Promise Day, Hug Day, Chocolate Day, Kiss Day, Teddy Day, Valentine's Day.





3. When is Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is on 14th February.





4. Is it necessary to celebrate the complete Valentine Week Days?

The celebration depends on the couple. Many of them celebrate the entire week and some only on Valentine’s Day.





