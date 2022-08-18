Up To 70% Off On Monitors During Amazon Sale: Selective Picks From Dell, HP, Lenovo, And More

If you are planning to buy a new monitor then this is the right time as Amazon Sale is offering great discounts. These deals are applicable on gaming monitors, workplace monitors and entertainment monitors from the best brand like Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc. Choose depending on the features, size, and preference.





Dell 24 Inch Monitor





This beautiful designed 24-inch Dell Monitor sits comfortably in any space. The monitor has a softly textured pattern with a modern, attractive design that has a distinctive appearance. This monitor 24 inch comes with a three-sided ultrathin bezel design to experience superb screen quality. Dell Monitor Price: Rs 13,490.





Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch Monitor









If you are looking for the best gaming monitor then this one from Lenovo can be a good pick as it has a refreshing rate of 75 Hz and dynamic effects. The visual experience comes with 16.7 Million Colours and the Viewing Angle is 178°. This wall mount monitor comes in a stylish sleek design to enhance your room interior. Lenovo Monitor Price: Rs 14,939.





HP 21.5-inch Monitor

This HP Monitor has an anti-glare display screen to keep your eyes protected and has a refresh rate of up to 75Hz. The feature of HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification keeps your eyes protected. Some other features are 5ms Response Time, 1000:1 Contrast Ratio, On-screen controls, and AMD FreeSync. HP Monitor Price: Rs 12,599.





Samsung IPS Monitor









This Samsung Monitor comes with Maximum concentration and minimal design. The three-sided, borderless display gives any office space a crisp, contemporary look. The 75Hz refresh rate delivers more fluid scenes. There is less strain on the eyes with advanced eye comfort technology. Multiple devices can be directly hooked into your monitor using both HDMI and D-sub connectors for maximum versatility. Samsung Monitor Price: Rs 11,699.





BenQ 27 Inch Monitor

This BenQ Monitor 24 inch is the best monitor as it comes with an ultra-slim bezel and a slim IPS widescreen of 1920 x 1080 resolution. The wide viewing angle of 178 degrees gives you clarity in a picture from any angle. To keep it clean this monitor neatly hides the cables inside the monitor stand. BenQ Monitor Price: Rs 14,225.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.