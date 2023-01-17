Up To 70% Off On Best Selling Desktops During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The Amazon sale is live and it will go on till 20th January 2023. During the sale, you can get huge discounts on a wide range of products including computers and computer accessories. Desktops are one of the must-have products for working professionals and specialists for gamers as it comes with high configuration for a better gaming experience.





Get the best offers on best selling desktops during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Select from top brands like Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more. Also, get an additional 10% Off using the SBI credit card. Also, check out the best desktops in India here for better references.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Best-Selling Desktops

Here are the best Amazon sale 2023 offers on best-selling desktops that are best for working professionals and gamers.





Apple iMac- 11% Off





Original Price: Rs. 1,39,900

Deal Price: Rs. 1,24,990

Get 11% Off on this Apple iMac during the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023 that is loaded with an Apple M1 chip that delivers powerful performance. It comes with ultrafast wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless with 4 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports making it one of the best selling desktops to buy in 2023.





Lenovo IdeaCentre 11th Gen Intel i5- 18% Off

Original Price: Rs. 86,190

Deal Price: Rs. 70,990

Get 18% Off on this Lenovo desktop during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor making it one of the best desktops to buy during this Amazon sale 2023.







HP All-in-One 12th Gen i3- 11% Off

Original Price: Rs. 61,520

Deal Price: Rs. 54,990

HP is one of the leading desktop and accessories brands in India, it comes with 11% Off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers. It is loaded with Windows 11 with an inbuilt Microsoft Office home and student along with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. Grab the best Amazon Deal during the sale.







Dell Optiplex 3020 Desktop- 60% Off

Original Price: Rs. 50,000

Deal Price: Rs. 19,998

Dell is one of the leading desktop brands in India, it comes with 60% Off during the Great Republic Day sale. It comes with Windows 10 Pro operating system making it perfect for playing games.





HP Slim Tower Desktop PC- 9% Off

Original Price: Rs. 32,892

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990

This Tower desktop is one of the best selling desktops that you get with 9% Off during the Great Republic Day sale offers. It comes with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor and it has been designed to take less space where you need it.







Explore more Best selling desktops during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023.





FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 on Best Selling Desktops





1. What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon all-year sale starts with the Great Republic Day sale which is already live. Get amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products across every category.





2. When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live from 15th January and will go on till 20th January 2023.





3. Which bank offers are available on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale?

During this Amazon sale 2023, the SBI credit card offers an additional 10% Off.





