Trending Smartphones On Amazon Sale 2022: IPhone12, OnePlus10R, Samsung M33, And Redmi K50i

Amazon Sale 2022: Looking for some amazing smartphones with great features and stylish looks? Amazon Sale Offers give you the best deals on trending smartphones that you should not miss out on. Steal the deal before it expires.

By Sneha Singh
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 01:00 PM IST
Minute Read
Trending Smartphones On Amazon Sale 2022 | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2022:  Smartphones are a necessity in today's life while communicating for calling, video calling, chatting, and also checking important mail and notifications. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gives you a chance to get the best deals on trending smartphones like  IPhone12, OnePlus10R, Samsung M33, And Redmi K50i. Even with a limited budget, you can get the best performance and features on a smartphone. 


You can connect to your friends and families who are far away just with the help of a smartphone. Picking up a smartphone from Amazon Deal is a great idea if you wish to save money and get amazing offers. 


If you are also looking for the best smartphone at a reasonable price then check out the below products on Amazon offers and gran them soon:


Apple iPhone 12

 

Talking about smartphones and Apple tops the list. Amazon Sale Today gives you great offers on iPhone 12. The widescreen size gives a clear view and better picture quality. You can download and navigate things faster on this phone. You can record and edit videos like a pro. Some of the features are an Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP, e Wide cameras, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. You can choose the color as per your taste. iPhone Price: Rs 48,999.


OnePlus 10R 5G 

 

Purchase this OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone which comes in stylish and unique green color. It comes with fast charging and provides a good battery life. The offered product gives display features like Hyper Touch Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Eye Comfort Mode, and Auto brightness. Click clear and perfect pictures as it has the best camera quality. OnePlus Price: Rs 36,999.


Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 

 

Samsung, being a prominent brand in the world of smartphones features a storage capacity of 8GB. You can also answer calls peacefully even in a crowded place without any distraction of outer sound with the feature of Voice focus.  The running Amazon Deals give you this smartphone at the best price. Samsung Price: Rs 16,999.


Redmi K50i 5G

 

This stylish Redmi K50i phone gives you a perfect gaming experience. You can navigate and play games smoothly and with ease. The display produces accurate and vibrant colors. To give you a superior sound quality with rich and deep bass, accurate mids, and super crisp highs it features a dual stereo speaker. Redmi Price: Rs 27,999.


Check out some more Amazon offers on smartphone


Redmi 9 Activ


realme narzo 50i 


Samsung Galaxy M12


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

