Rakshabandhan 2022: 10 Best Rakhi Gift Ideas For Brother

Every year, Indians celebrate Rakhi to celebrate the special bond between a brother and a sister. Rakshan Bandhan 2022 date is on 11th August. The best way to pamper your brother is to give him the best gift.

Naturally, your Rakhi gift to your brother must be unique! After all, it represents your love for him and marks the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Give your beloved brother the best Rakhi gift this year, in addition to sweets.





Rakshabandhan 2022: Here is our list of recommendations for the best rakhi gift ideas for brother





Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette





Almost all men love perfume and so your brother will definitely be surprised by this one from Paco Rabanne. He can wear this perfume anywhere, be it office or catch up with his friends.

Fresh and audacious fragrance

Boost confidence

Enhances mood





Cello Signature Creme Ivory Ball Pen

If your brother enjoys writing or collecting premium pens, this is most likely the best gift for him. Cello Signature Pen is ideal for smooth and clear writing.





Works with a single twist to enable easy use

Features a 0.7 mm fine tip for fine writing

Ultra-smooth writing experience

Elegance in design





Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch





Another great gift idea for your brother is a smartwatch from Fire Boltt. For brothers who are fitness freaks and want to monitor every step, this can be helpful.





Access call and sync your phone contacts

Tracks your real-time blood oxygen, heart rate tracking, and many more

Equipped with an inbuilt speaker,

Sleek & Fashionable Metal Body

Good battery life







Park Avenue Luxury Grooming Collection





If your brother loves styling and grooming then he will surely love this kit from Park Avenue. This can be among the best Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother





Luxury Grooming Collection

Free Travel Pouch inside

Gives a perfect shave

Enhance your personality





Raymond Men's Formal Shirt









For all the working brothers this formal shirt from Raymond will be a great option. He will be grateful to you for gifting him this formal yet stylish shirt.





100% Cotton

Slim fit

Comfortable and classy





GRS Kids Zone Popular Willow Cricket Bat with Wicket Set









For all the young brothers who love cricket this cricket bat and wicket set from GRS Kids is the ideal gift option. He will thank you countless times for this gift.





Best Quality Set

Ideal For Practice For Kids

Complete cricket set





AJUDIYA ENTERPRISE Remote Control Cars









If your brother is young and loves cars then you can choose this remote control car. You will be astounded by his reaction. It comes with a sturdy design.





Modern and stylish design

Best quality

About 5 - 6 hours of Playing time







Redmi Note 10 Pro









Is your brother looking for a new phone? This is the right time to gift him with a brand new phone from Redmi Note 10 Pro. With high Display quality and a good camera, your brother will love this gift.





Memory Storage of 6GB RAM

33W fast charger

Ultra Wide camera





boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones





For all the brothers who love listening to music, a good pair of headphones from Boat can fulfill his wish. This provides the best user experience with its comfortable padded ear cushions.





Lightweight

Ergonomically designed

You can control music with the easy-access controls

Communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic

Good battery backup





Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Chocolate Gift Box





Chocolates are the best way to express your love and affection for your brother. Infused with dry fruits these chocolates are delectable and come in attractive packaging.





Filled with dry fruits

Great taste

Attractive packaging





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.