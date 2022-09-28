Pre-Winter Deals On Best Geysers: Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers Upto 70% Off On Branded Water Heaters

Great Indian Sale 2022 is here to shower the Amazon deals on heaters, TVs, blankets, and more to make the happiest feast of their customs. This festival season, if you are planning to purchase the best quality geyser then this is the time when Amazon Sale offers you upto 70% off on Bajaj, V-Guard, Crompton, and Havells Geysers.





Furthermore, these geysers help in quickly heating water within no time and are also used for storing water for a long time. Now, no longer afraid of the winters!





Amazon Deals Today On Best Geysers

To keep your chill winters warm we have rounded up a few finest water heaters from brands like Bajaj, V-Guard, and more.









V-Guard Geyser features a convenient Temperature Control Knob that adjusts the temperature between 35-75°C, in addition to a stylish LED green indicator that indicates power and red indicating the heating status. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 9,800. Deal Price: Rs 6,693.





Bajaj geysers are suitable for 8 bar pressure with standing capacity for high-rise buildings. It has Titanium Armour Technology for the long life of the tank and Swirl Flow technology for 20% more hot water output. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 11,500. Deal Price: Rs 7,999.

Crompton rust free body keeps the geyser rust-proof, its metallic body is powder coated to build skin. It is very helpful in keeping the water heater durable and serviceable even after years of usage. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,500. Deal Price: Rs 6,499.









AO has a glass-coated heating element to prevent scale formation and extend the life of the heating element, a blue diamond glass-lined tank for 2X corrosion resistance, and double protection with a thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve. AO Geyser Price: Rs 10,900. Deal Price: Rs 6,474.





Great Indian Festival Sale Offers On Geysers











Explore more offers on branded geysers here:

