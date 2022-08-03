Krishna Janmashtami 2022: 6 Adorable Ideas To Dress Up Your Kids And Decorate Krishna Idols

This year Janmashtami starts on the 18th of August and ends on the 19th of August.





Janmashtami dress for baby boy





Raj Fancy Dresses









If you want your little one to dress up exactly like Ladoo Gopal then this complete set from Raj Fancy can be the perfect outfit for the day. The brocade and embroidery fabric is combined to give both style and comfort so that he does not gets cranky and enjoys himself freely. This dress comes in a complete Krishna set which includes- 1 Dhoti & Dupatta Set, 1 Bansuri, 1 Mor Pankh Mukut, 2 Mala, and 2 Baju Bandh. You can choose from the various color options available in this design.





Kaku Fancy Dresses Krishna Costume





Dress your baby in the form of Krishna with this elegant dhoti kurta set and the necessary accessories. Your little prince will look adorable in this outfit. The size available in this outfit is for kids up to 6 years. Crafted of pure cotton this dress will keep your baby comfortable throughout the event. The package includes 1 Dhoti, 1 Kurta, 1 Mala, 1 Mukut, 1 basuri and1 earring.





Janmashtami dress for baby girl





DIAMO Girl's Rayon Readymade Lehenga Choli









Doll up your little girl like a cute Radha with DIAMO Lehenga Choli. This beautiful and bright dress with a brocade design will give a unique look to your little girl. Accessorize it with floral jewelry like garland, hair bands, earrings, and bracelets. The cute square neck design adds charm to this outfit.





Anchal collection Girl's Cotton Lehenga Choli









This beautiful Lehenga Choli from Anchal collection will make your princess look awesome. This will give a comfortable fit and can be worn for fancy dress, festivals, and weddings too.





Janmashtami dress for laddu Gopal





KK GROUPS laddu Gopal













You have to decorate your Laddu Gopal in the best way. This Yellow Bandhej with pagdi can make your Janmashtami celebrations more festive. This dress will make your Laddu Gopal idol more beautiful and attractive.





VARNI CREATION Ladoo Gopal Diamond and Moti Mala and Designs









The next thing after purchasing a beautiful dress for Ladoo Gopal is to decorate him with ornaments. These Moti Mala set from Varni Creation come in beautiful designs. Made with unique designs these malas are perfect for medium-sized Ladoo Gopal.





