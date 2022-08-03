Krishna Janmashtami 2022: 6 Adorable Ideas To Dress Up Your Kids And Decorate Krishna Idols

Wed, 03 Aug 2022 04:27 PM IST
Krishna Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. People fast, break dahi-handi, sing hymns, visit temples, prepare feasts, and pray together to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is a grand occasion, celebrated especially in North India. Many parents love dressing up their kids in beautiful Radha and Krishna. Also, Lord Krishna's idol is decorated with beautiful clothes and mukut.
This festival is celebrated for two days. We have a great idea for dressing up your kids in the cutest and most comfortable way.
When is Janmashtami 2022?
This year Janmashtami starts on the 18th of August and ends on the 19th of August.
Janmashtami dress for baby boy
If you want your little one to dress up exactly like Ladoo Gopal then this complete set from Raj Fancy can be the perfect outfit for the day. The brocade and embroidery fabric is combined to give both style and comfort so that he does not gets cranky and enjoys himself freely. This dress comes in a complete Krishna set which includes- 1 Dhoti & Dupatta Set, 1 Bansuri, 1 Mor Pankh Mukut, 2 Mala, and 2 Baju Bandh. You can choose from the various color options available in this design.
Kaku Fancy Dresses Krishna Costume
Dress your baby in the form of Krishna with this elegant dhoti kurta set and the necessary accessories. Your little prince will look adorable in this outfit. The size available in this outfit is for kids up to 6 years. Crafted of pure cotton this dress will keep your baby comfortable throughout the event. The package includes 1 Dhoti, 1 Kurta, 1 Mala, 1 Mukut, 1 basuri and1 earring.
Janmashtami dress for baby girl
DIAMO Girl's Rayon Readymade Lehenga Choli
Doll up your little girl like a cute Radha with DIAMO Lehenga Choli. This beautiful and bright dress with a brocade design will give a unique look to your little girl. Accessorize it with floral jewelry like garland, hair bands, earrings, and bracelets. The cute square neck design adds charm to this outfit.
Anchal collection Girl's Cotton Lehenga Choli
This beautiful Lehenga Choli from Anchal collection will make your princess look awesome. This will give a comfortable fit and can be worn for fancy dress, festivals, and weddings too.
Janmashtami dress for laddu Gopal
You have to decorate your Laddu Gopal in the best way. This Yellow Bandhej with pagdi can make your Janmashtami celebrations more festive. This dress will make your Laddu Gopal idol more beautiful and attractive.
VARNI CREATION Ladoo Gopal Diamond and Moti Mala and Designs
The next thing after purchasing a beautiful dress for Ladoo Gopal is to decorate him with ornaments. These Moti Mala set from Varni Creation come in beautiful designs. Made with unique designs these malas are perfect for medium-sized Ladoo Gopal.
Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.