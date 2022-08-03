Janmashtmi 2022 Dates And Purchasing Options: Top Products To Buy This Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 date is on the 18th and 19th of August. Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by fasting, singing religious folklore, preparing and sharing special food, making sweets, holding night vigils, breaking Dahi handi, and visiting Krishna temples.





Many people celebrate this auspicious occasion at home by decorating their temples and Lord Krishna in the best way.





What is the Janmashtami date exactly?





Krishna Janmashtami starts on 18th August and ends on 19th August. It is celebrated on different dates in different places.







J anmashtami Decoration Ideas :





SN handicrafts Hand Carved Baby Krishna









The first and primary thing for Janmashtami decoration ideas is to get a beautiful Krishna idol. This idol from SN Handicrafts is made of Resin and can fit your puja mandir easily as it is not too huge. For the occasion of Janmashtami, you have to get him the best dress with complete ornaments.





Krishnagallery Fabric Peacock Design Laddu Gopal Dress Full Combo for Kanha Ji





To dress up Laddu Gopal on this occasion of Krishna Jayanthi 2022 this complete dress set from Krishgallery can be the best pick. This beautiful Gujrati peacock design dress in a bright color will make him look very attractive. The Mala, Bansuri, and Pagri are included in this combo to complete the look of Kanha Ji.





Chhariya Crafts Metal Krishna Jhula, Laddu Gopal Jhula









After you are done dressing up Krishna idol the next thing is to get a beautiful Jhula and place him there. This beautiful golden metal jhula can be a perfect match for the day. You can make him swing easily at this festival. The entire Janmashtami decoration idea is incomplete without a palna.





Brij Sugandha Acrylic Toy Set









Now after a palna the next thing is toys. Since Bal Gopal is a kid and he loves toys, this set from Brij Sugandha can be the best pick for him. The toy set 3 Cow Set and an animal pair. These beautiful multicolor toys are 2 to 3 inches in size.





Rolimoli Steel bhog thali









His favorite food is Makhan and if you are preparing this for him then serve it in this gorgeous bhog thali from Rolimoli that comes with a complete set of spoon, bowl, and thali.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.