i5 Laptops On Amazon Sale 2022: Check Out The Best Deals Today

Amazon Sale 2022: Bumper Discounts!! The Amazon Sale is running amazing deals on i5 laptops. After the sale ends the price will go back to normal. You will regret it later if you miss out on this great opportunity. With Amazon Deals today you can save up to 50% off from top-notch brands

By Sneha Singh
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 10:00 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2022 | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2022:  Looking for some fantastic laptop deals? Amazon Sale Today is here to offer you some amazing discounts on i5 laptops. Appreciated for web browsing, gaming, and other essential tasks these laptops are best for budget buyers. You can get i5 processor laptops from renowned brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and more. As the new year dawns get the best laptop during the Amazon Deals that exhibit high performance.


Take note of all the features you are looking for in a laptop and then decide which one to go for during the Amazon Sale offer. This will help you in choosing the best one. Make the most of the Amazon Deals and get the best laptops at an affordable price.


i5 Laptops Price
HP 15s, 12th Gen Rs 58,990
 Acer Extensa 15  Rs 40,990
 ASUS Vivobook 14  Rs 42,400
 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5  Rs 59,490
 Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop  Rs 58,390


Read More: i5 Laptop Under 50000


Amazon Sale 2022


Check out some of the best i5 laptops available at Amazon Deals Today. These laptops assure high performance and better productivity.


HP 15s, 12th Gen


Get this HP laptop at a slashed price during the Amazon Sale offers. The micro-edge FHD display offers a screen with the highest quality. The offered laptops come with a storage capacity of 8GB


RAM. Other great features include Alexa, dual speakers, and an anti-glare screen. The screen size is 15.6 inches. HP Laptop Price: Rs 58,990.


Acer Extensa 15


Do not miss this lightweight i5 processor laptop. Because of its slim and sleek design, this laptop can

be carried everywhere easily. For a comfortable typing experience, this laptop comes with an elevated hinged design. The laptop comes with 8GB RAM. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.


ASUS Vivobook 14


For students or working professionals, an ASUS laptop can be a great choice. Besides discounted prices the Amazon Sale, today is offering bank and cashback offers too. You can work for prolonged

hours without causing harm to your eyes with the feature of an anti-glare screen. The backlit keyboard helps you to work even in limited light. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 42,400.


Read More: 12 Best Laptops In India


Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5


This slim and lightweight laptop is available at the best price during Amazon Deals. This laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and 16 GB RAM. The fingerprint reader helps you to log in

fast and you do not have to remember those long passwords. The portable design makes it travel-friendly. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 59,490.


Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop


This Dell laptop features a stunning display screen size of 15.6 inches. Versed with Windows 11

operating system this laptop comes in stylish Carbon Black color. This laptop is the best in terms of price and performance along with impeccable battery life. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 58,390.


Explore more options on i5 laptops


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

