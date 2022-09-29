HP and Dell Laptops For Up To 40% Off During Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Laptops are one of the must-have products for us to study or work on. HP and Dell are famous brands that offer a wide range of laptops with amazing features and designs. As the Amazon Sale is here, get up to 40% off on HP and Dell laptops select that best offer a smoother working experience.





Check out the best laptops in India and the best laptops under 70000 here. Grab the most spectacular one that comes under the budget and save an extra 10% via using an SBI credit card.







Amazon Sale Offers on HP and Dell Laptops

Get familiar with the best HP and Dell Laptops here and grab huge discounts during the Amazon Sale.











Get 19% off on this HP laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space, it has a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with a lifetime warranty. It is thin, light, and designed for travel and experience exceptional visuals with a powerful processor and graphics for a seamless experience.





This HP laptop comes with 9 hours of battery life and 50% charge in just 45 minutes. HP Laptop Price: Rs 37,990.











Grab 30% on this Dell Laptops during the Amazon Sale. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage space and has three-sided narrow borders for an immersive FHD viewing experience. It helps make your daily work more productive.





It comes with low blue light to reduce harmful blue light emissions and optimize eye comfort which makes it one of the best Dell laptops. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 30,990.













Save 24% off on this HP laptop that comes with an Intel i-3 with 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage space and has pre-installed Windows 11 home. Work, browse, or stream with Intel Graphics and processor to operate every task more smoothly.





With 2 million pixels and 1920 x1080 resolution, experience digital content like never before on an HP laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 35,990.











Get 50% off on this Dell Vostro laptop that comes with comfort view software technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions to make an extended screen time easier. It delivers a more soothing function and charges up to 80% in just 1 hour.





It has a quite large touchpad with a narrow border. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 50,000.











Grab 35% off on this Dell Inspiron laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space and has low blue light for better eye comfort the 15.6-inch laptop has three-sided narrow borders for an immersive FHD viewing experience. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.





Explore more HP and Dell laptops here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.