Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon: Up To 50% Off On Air Conditioners From LG, Voltas, Daikin, Etc

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is live for prime members and is offering up to 50% off on the best air conditioners from top brands like LG, Carrier, Blue Star, Voltas, Daikin, and similar others. Explore now as this Amazon sale 2023 is going to last till January 20.

By Shashvat Vats
Updated: Sat, 14 Jan 2023 02:07 PM IST
Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon | Image Source: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has started. This Amazon sale offers the best air conditioners for a staggering discount of up to 50% off. Check out the top brands like LG, Voltas, Daikin, Godrej, Blue Star, and many more during this Amazon Sale 2023. You can also check out ACs on the basis of their capacity such as 1 ton AC, 1.5 ton AC, 2 Ton AC, and so on. This Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon also offers up to 40% off on Window ACs from top brands. 


So, if you are seeking the best air conditioners at trimmed prices during this off-season, Amazon's Great Republic Day early deals are offering you more than enough. Explore now and take a look yourself:


Great Republic Day Sale On Amazon: Top AC Brands

 

Check out some of the best brands of ACs available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:

 

Air Conditioners Brand Price In India
LG Air Conditioners Up To 50% Off
Voltas AC Up To 50% Off

Godrej Air Conditioners

 Up To 50% Off
Daikin AC Up To 50% Off
Panasonic Air Conditioners Up To 50% Off
Carrier AC Up To 50% Off
Blue Star AC Up To 50% Off
AmazonBasics Air conditioners Up To 50% Off


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals On Split AC

 

For those who are seeking the best split AC during this Amazon sale 2023, here're some mindblowing options:

 

Split AC Discounted Price
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 32,999
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 36,450
Voltas Inverter Split Air Conditioner 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs 37,499
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 41,400
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 37,999
SPLIT AC - 1.5TR HITACHI KIYORA 5200FX Rs 43,390


Amazon Republic Day Prime Deals On 5 Star ACs


Here, the best Amazon offers on 5 star air conditioners during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon:


5 Star AC Amazon Deal Price
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 38,990
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 39,900
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 39,000
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 38,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 37,490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Rs 30,490
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC Rs 35,700
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC Rs 43,990
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC Rs 37,130
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 32,999
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Windfree Technology, Inverter Split AC Rs 41,499


Amazon Sale 2023: Republic Day Deals On Limited Time Offers


Hurry up as the below mentioned are the limited time offers on best air conditioners during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:


Air Conditioners Brand Original Price Discounted Price
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 76,090 Rs 37,999
Voltas Invertor Split AC Rs 40,490 Rs 30,349
IFB 1.5 Ton 4 Star Gold Series Inverter Split AC Rs 49,390 Rs 33,490
SPLIT AC - 1.0 Ton HITACHI SHIZEN Rs 48,200 Rs 31,480
AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs 52,999 Rs 28,990
Candy 1.5 Ton 4 Star Dual DC Inverter Split AC Rs 46,000 Rs 29,490


FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023


1. Is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 live?


Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is live for prime members. For non-prime members, this Amazon sale will be live from January 15, 2023 and will conclude on January 20, 2023.


2. Why Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is not live for everyone?


If you've taken the Amazon prime membership then you can surely access the early deals during the Republic Day Sale 2023 today or else you have to wait as for everyone else, the sale is going live on January 15, 2023.


3. Is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the first shopping event of 2023?


Yes, this is the first major shopping event of Amazon, where you can find massive deals on all categories such as electronics, fashion, appliances, healthcare, beauty, and many more.


4. Who can access Amazon Prime Deals on Republic Day Sale?


Those who have Amazon Prime membership can access the live deals 24 hours earlier than rest of people.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

