Great Indian Sale 2022 On 55 inch TVs: Get The Best TVs Under 50000 During Amazon Sale

The Great Indian Sale 2022 offers great deals on 55 inch TVs. They offer a better viewing experience and are extremely popular in every Indian home. If you are looking to purchase a new one then Amazon Sale offers you some blockbuster deals that you should not miss out on. These TVs also come with OLED and QLED displays.





Experience a home cinema with great pictures and sound quality. You can choose from top-notch brands like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, etc. You can binge-watch your favorite show, and watch movies and videos on YouTube with this smart TV. Many buyers opt for budget televisions with great picture resolution and sound quality. If you are also looking for the same one then Amazon Deals gives you chance to grab them at the best price.





Great Indian Sale 2022 On 55 Inch TVs









Get this robust television 55 inch TV from Redmi that comes with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree viewing angle. You can connect it seamlessly with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The display comes with a 4K LED panel and Dolby vision. It supports all smart apps like Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc. Redmi TV Price: Rs 35,999.









Purchase this stupendous 55 inch smart TV from Samsung that comes with a slim and sleek design. The 3 side bezeless designs give you the purest and best picture from every angle. You can connect your PC, Laptop, and mobile phone with this TV. Samsung TV Price: Rs 44,980.





Don't miss this TV from LG during this Amazon Deals Today as it supports all apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. This also gives you a superb gaming experience. Available with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port this smart TV comes with a 4K ultra HD LED display. LG TV Price: Rs 44,980.





This Vu Smart TV features an IPS Panel display and 40-watt speakers. The innovative, high-performance optical panel with IPS Technology improves light reflection by 40%, enhancing picture brightness and providing a broad viewing angle. In order to lessen eye strain, the color temperature will be changed. Vu TV Price: Rs 32,980.





Explore more on 55 inch TV





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.