Great Indian Sale 2022: Amazon Deals On Best ACs From LG, Panasonic, Samsung, And Blue Star Air Conditioners

Great Indian Sale Offers you attractive deals on best-performed ACs from brands like LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Croma, Blue Star, and more to keep you chill in the heat. During this Amazon Sale, you can save upto 50% on these stylish split air conditioners. But if you are an SBI card holder then you will get a 10% additional rebate. For what are you waiting? Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 03:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Great Indian Sale 2022: Amazon Deals On Best ACs From LG, Panasonic, Samsung, And Blue Star Air Conditioners
Great Indian Sale 2022 | Image Source: Pexels

India’s biggest and much-awaited sale of the year Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is presenting you incredible deals on an enormous range of products like Cooler, Heater, Washing machines, Dishwasher, and many more. But this sale season, if you are looking for the best deal on split air conditioners then Amazon Deals are going to make your feast happier because it's giving you a chance to save upto 50% on branded and bestseller Air conditioners. AC is best to remove pollutants, mold, allergens, and other bacteria from the air.  


Furthermore, This is especially useful in reducing your home’s humidity and for people who suffer from allergies or asthma, as it minimizes the irritants that trigger an attack.


Also Read: Amazon Sale Today Offers: Best Side By Side Refrigerators From LG, Samsung, Hisense, And Other Fridges.


Amazon Deals Today: Bumper Discounts

Below we have rounded up a few of the best-performed ACs, that are available at an unbeatable price. Take a look!


LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC -45% off

Buy Now


LG ACs has variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is the most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation and is suitable for medium-sized rooms, LG AC Price: Rs 75,990. Deal Price: Rs 41,990



Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner - 29% off

Buy Now


Panasonic AC enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set temperature profiles through the night for comfort. The new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. Panasonic AC Price: Rs 59,400. Deal Price: Rs 41,990


Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - 39% off

Buy Now


Blue Star’s pre-set mode instantly cools the room during extreme summers, and their wide voltage range design ensures protection against unpredictable surges or fluctuations in voltage thus safeguarding the AC. Blue Star AC Price: Rs 70,000. Deal Price: Rs 42,990


AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - 47% off

 Buy Now


AmazonBasics has turbo modes that boost the cooling and heating power for a period to allow rapid temperature control. This AC has an anti-corrosion coating for added durability to withstand even extreme weather conditions. AmazonBasics AC Price: Rs 52,999. Deals Price: Rs 27,990


Amazon Sales Offers On Best ACs




Explore more offers on branded ACs here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.