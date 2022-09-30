Great Indian Sale 2022: Amazon Deals On Best ACs From LG, Panasonic, Samsung, And Blue Star Air Conditioners

India’s biggest and much-awaited sale of the year Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 is presenting you incredible deals on an enormous range of products like Cooler, Heater, Washing machines, Dishwasher, and many more. But this sale season, if you are looking for the best deal on split air conditioners then Amazon Deals are going to make your feast happier because it's giving you a chance to save upto 50% on branded and bestseller Air conditioners. AC is best to remove pollutants, mold, allergens, and other bacteria from the air.





Furthermore, This is especially useful in reducing your home’s humidity and for people who suffer from allergies or asthma, as it minimizes the irritants that trigger an attack.





Amazon Deals Today: Bumper Discounts

Below we have rounded up a few of the best-performed ACs, that are available at an unbeatable price. Take a look!





LG ACs has variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is the most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation and is suitable for medium-sized rooms, LG AC Price: Rs 75,990. Deal Price: Rs 41,990.







Panasonic AC enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set temperature profiles through the night for comfort. The new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. Panasonic AC Price: Rs 59,400. Deal Price: Rs 41,990.





Blue Star’s pre-set mode instantly cools the room during extreme summers, and their wide voltage range design ensures protection against unpredictable surges or fluctuations in voltage thus safeguarding the AC. Blue Star AC Price: Rs 70,000. Deal Price: Rs 42,990.





AmazonBasics has turbo modes that boost the cooling and heating power for a period to allow rapid temperature control. This AC has an anti-corrosion coating for added durability to withstand even extreme weather conditions. AmazonBasics AC Price: Rs 52,999. Deals Price: Rs 27,990.





Amazon Sales Offers On Best ACs











Explore more offers on branded ACs here:

