Great Indian Festival Sale On Best Single And Double Door Refrigerators: Get Upto 40% Off On Haier, LG, Samsung, And Whirlpool Refrigerators

Amazon Great Indian Sale offers 2022 are available on a huge range of products where you can grab amazing deals. During this festive season, if you are planning to purchase a refrigerator to chill your festival mood then Amazon sale offers you bumper discounts on single and double-door refrigerators, that are available in various designs, colors, and brands like Haier, Samsung, LG, and whirlpool.





Moreover, If are looking for more high-range products on Amazon Deals then you can consider Tablets, TV, Laptops, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Chimneys, and many more to make your feats cheerful.





Grab upto 70% off on CCCTV and Drone cameras here.







Best Single And Double Door Refrigerators: Top Picks

Below we have picked a few high performed refrigerators from single and double doors to keep your food fresh for a long time. Take a look!















Samsung’s Anti Bacterial Gasket helps keep the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator. This fridge delivers a rapid cooling performance to preserve food’s freshness, chill drinks and make more ice. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,990. Deal Price: Rs 12,990.















Whirlpool fridges have an easy-to-clean removable airtight gasket that keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,400. Deal Price: Rs 11,490.















Samsung Fridge has Ice blue digital display that provides clear information and is easy to control. Their deodorizer keeps the inside of the refrigerator deodorized and preserves the original flavor and aroma of food for longer. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990. Deal Price: Rs 23,990.















LG has multiple cooling air vents that distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring proper cooling. The Jet Ice technology in LG refrigerators helps make ice in less than 90 minutes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 40,399. Deal Price: Rs 24,490.







Amazon Deals On Best Single Door Refrigerators









Explore more offers on single-door refrigerators here.









Amazon Sale Offers On Best Double Door Refrigerators











Explore more offers on double-door refrigerators here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.