Great Indian Festival Sale On Best Single And Double Door Refrigerators: Get Upto 40% Off On Haier, LG, Samsung, And Whirlpool Refrigerators

Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 permits you to grab attractive deals on the best single-door refrigerators and double-door refrigerators to keep your food and beverage fresh and chill. Amazon sale offers you to save upto 40% on Haier, Samsung, Godrej, and Whirlpool refrigerators. Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 02:48 PM IST
Great Indian Festival Sale | Image Source: Jagran

Amazon Great Indian Sale offers 2022 are available on a huge range of products where you can grab amazing deals. During this festive season, if you are planning to purchase a refrigerator to chill your festival mood then Amazon sale offers you bumper discounts on single and double-door refrigerators, that are available in various designs, colors, and brands like Haier, Samsung, LG, and whirlpool. 


Moreover, If are looking for more high-range products on Amazon Deals then you can consider Tablets, TV, Laptops, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Chimneys, and many more to make your feats cheerful. 


Best Single And Double Door Refrigerators: Top Picks 

Below we have picked a few high performed refrigerators from single and double doors to keep your food fresh for a long time. Take a look!



Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator - 13% off



Samsung’s Anti Bacterial Gasket helps keep the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator. This fridge delivers a rapid cooling performance to preserve food’s freshness, chill drinks and make more ice. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,990. Deal Price: Rs 12,990



Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator - 20% off



Whirlpool fridges have an easy-to-clean removable airtight gasket that keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,400. Deal Price: Rs 11,490



Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator - 25% off



Samsung Fridge has Ice blue digital display that provides clear information and is easy to control. Their deodorizer keeps the inside of the refrigerator deodorized and preserves the original flavor and aroma of food for longer. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990. Deal Price: Rs 23,990



LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - 39% off



LG has multiple cooling air vents that distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring proper cooling. The Jet Ice technology in LG refrigerators helps make ice in less than 90 minutes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 40,399. Deal Price: Rs 24,490



Amazon Deals On Best Single Door Refrigerators



Explore more offers on single-door refrigerators here



Amazon Sale Offers On Best Double Door Refrigerators




Explore more offers on double-door refrigerators here

 

