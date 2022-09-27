Great Indian Festival Sale On Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Reebok, and Nike Sports Shoes On Amazon: Up To 70% Off

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is in its full flow and this is the perfect time to purchase some best sports shoes in India. This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 offers sports shoes from brands like Nike, Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, and so on for up to 70% off. This Amazon sale on shoes comes with segregated categories like running shoes for men, gym shoes for men, walking shoes for women, sneakers for women, and so on. Along with this, you can also choose the best shoes from top brands like Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Nike, and so on.





Take a look at some of the finest purchase options available during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 vis-a-vis sports shoes:





Great Indian Festival Sale On Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Reebok, and Nike Sports Shoes













Purchase these impressive Adidas running shoes that are designed using top-notch rubber and are available with a lace-up closure. The offered men’s running shoes come with cushioning IMEVA midsole & outsole and is available with a breathable mesh upper, and lace-up closure. Adidas men’s running shoes price: Rs 999.













Explore these awesome-looking men’s sneakers from Puma that are made using high-quality rubber and are known for their water-resistant nature. Available in black-white color, this Puma sneaker can be easily kept clean using a dry cloth. Appreciated for its modern technology make, this Puma sneaker weighs around 700 grams. Puma men’s sneakers price: Rs 1,099.













Reebok, being a reputed brand, comes up with this exquisite running shoe that has a flat heel. This women’s running shoe’s outer material is designed using A-Okay leather and is available in the 30 x 15 x 5 cm dimension. Weighing only 300 grams, these lightweight shoes for women are appreciated for their aesthetic looks, sturdy make, and reliable performance. Reebok shoes price: Rs 4,799.













Woodland brings you this impeccable sneaker shoe that comes with a lace-up type closure and is stitched using premium-grade leather. Appreciated for its rust-proof nature, this leather sneaker is ideal for casual wear. Woodland shoes price: Rs 2,337.













Get this IDP sneaker from PUMA that comes in a round-toe style. Available with flat heel type, this IDP sneaker’s outer surface is designed using mesh. Available with a rubber sole, this Puma shoe comes with a sleek design, secure fit, and impressive traction along with durability. Puma shoes price: Rs 1,296.













Check out this football stud from Nivia that comes in a fluorescent green color. The offered Nivia stud comes with a pre-molded TPU lightweight insole, which ensures its high comfort and superior grip. Along with this, the offered Niva football shoe comes with a high shear strength TPU sole, which ensures better stability and impressive traction. Nivia football stud price: Rs 649.













Explore this stylish and robust women’s shoes from Adidas that comes with no heel design and is available with a lace-up closure type. This women’s shoe is available in the 33.5 x 21 x 13.5 cm dimension and weighs around 950 grams. Adidas shoe price: Rs 2,309.















Find more deals on the best sports shoes during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.