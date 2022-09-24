Great Indian Festival Sale: Mi, Kodak, OnePlus, And Vu 55 inch TVs Starting From 28,999

Great Indian Festival Sale: Televisions are one of the must-have appliances for every home as we'll need some sort of entertainment after the all-day hustle. As the Amazon Great Indian Sale is here, the 55 inch TV starts from 28,999 which gives you a theater-like experience at home. Get the best audio and visual experience with 4K HDR for a better viewing experience.





Grab the best deals on 55 inch TV with Dolby Atmos and the best 55 inch TV. it is a perfect size for every medium to a large room to give you a theater-like experience. Grab the best one as per your budget during the sale.





Grab the best 55 inch LED TV during this Amazon Sale Offer here and get the home theater feel at home.















This Kodak TV comes with 4K Ultra HD that offers amazing visuals with 178-degree-wide viewing angles. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It has 40 Watts, powerful speakers, with perfect bass.





The cortex A53 processor makes it work smoother and offers seamless performance. Kodak LED TV Price: Rs 28,999.





This OnePlus LED TV comes sleek and stylish and has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, and Data Saver Plus, with kids mode and games mode.





It is one of the best 55 inch smart TVs that comes for under 40000. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 39,999.





This Redmi TV comes with a 4K HDR that offers impeccable visuals with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high resolution viewing experience. The 30 Watts speaker brings out the best stereo experience for a powerful audio experience.

It is loaded with Android 10 which makes it easier and faster. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 34,990.















This VU 55 inch TV comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and has 40 Watts speakers for Better audio quality. The 4K HDR technology enhances the color details, depth, and sharpness and makes it better for viewing.





It is loaded with a powerful 64-bit Quad Core processor that allows smooth operations. Vu LED TV Price: Rs 32,980.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.