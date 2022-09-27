Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Offers Up To 60% Off On 5.1 Speakers and Soundbars

Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: For all music lovers 5.1 speakers and soundbars are the ideal choice. They are perfect for large rooms as the audio is louder and more captivating. Get the best speakers and soundbars during Amazon Deal Today and get amazing discounts on your purchase.

By Sneha Singh
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 02:06 PM IST
Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 | Image source: Unsplash

Great Indian Festival Sale 2022:  To boost up your house party or watch movies with great sound quality purchase these stupendous 5.1 speakers and soundbars. If you do not have enough space for a home theatre then you can enjoy your favorite movies and video games in surround sound with these speakers and soundbars. The ongoing Amazon Deal is offering lucrative discounts on them. 


There are a total of 5 speakers in 5.1 speakers and soundbars, including the front center, left, and right speakers. Additionally, it has rear left, right, and subwoofer speakers for surround sound. You can get them from many top brands like JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and more. 



Amazon Sale Up To 70% Off On Tabletop Mounting Speakers And Soundbars 



Amazon Deal Today Up To 50% Off On Wall Mount Speakers And Soundbars




Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Speakers 


ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sonic BAR

 

amazon sale


Zebronics soundbars deliver a massive 120 Watt of powerful sound. This comes with a dual 3.5mm jack for headphones and Mic, and a Type C port for audio input connection. The compact design takes less space on your desk and can enhance the look of your living room.  Zebronics Speaker Price: Rs 4,999.


Sony HT-S20R 

 

amazon sale


Sony soundbar features Dolby Digital audio to expensive high-quality sound while watching a movie or listening to songs. Reduce cable clutter by using HDMI ARC to connect to compatible TVs with just one cable. You can easily listen to the song by just connecting it to Bluetooth. Sony Speaker Price: Rs 15,890.


JBL Bar 5.1

 

amazon sale


JBL soundbar is accessible with multiple connectivities like Bluetooth and AUX. You can operate it with your TV remote control. You can enjoy listening to music with great bass without the wires making your room look neat and clean. JBL Speaker Price: Rs 58,609



Philips Audio 

 

amazon sale


This Philips soundbar and speakers come with a robust design and elegant matte finish look. There are multiple connectivity options like wireless streaming via Bluetooth, USB, and SD card. Groove to music with the best sound quality and rich bass. This is easily compatible with ‎Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, TV. Philips Speaker Price: Rs 9,490.


Explore more on 5.1 speakers and soundbars



Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

