Get Up To 50% Off On Double Door Refrigerators During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is here and it is the right time to grab huge discounts on a wide range of products, like washing machines, refrigerators, and more. The sale is available till 20th January 2023 and you have the chance to get up to 50% Off on Double door refrigerators.





Every modern kitchen needs a refrigerator that helps to keep the food, veggies, and other beverages fresher for the longest time. The new-age refrigerators are loaded with a wide range of features like multiple air cooling vents, inverter compressor technology, and more. The double door refrigerators are more energy efficient and offer optimum cooling which is best suited for small to large-sized families.





Grab huge discounts in the best double door refrigerators during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. Also, check out the best refrigerators in India here. Also, get an additional 10% Off using the SBI Credit card.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Double Door Refrigerators

Here are the best double door refrigerators that you can buy during the Republic Day sale 2023 which are best suited for small to medium-sized families.





LG 260 L Double Door Refrigerator- 41% Off

It is a smart inverter technology compressor that makes energy efficient, less noise, and makes it more durable.

Original Price: Rs. 40,399

Deal Price: Rs. 23,990

This LG refrigerator is known for optimum cooling that also comes with special features like door cooling, express freeze, smart connect, and more. Get 41% Off during this Great Republic Day sale 2023.





Samsung 253 L Double Door Refrigerator- 25% Off

Get 25% Off on this Samsung refrigerator during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It comes with auto defrost to stop ice build-up and 253 L is best suited for small to medium-sized families.

Original Price: Rs. 31,990

Deal Price: Rs. 23,990

It comes with a door alarm if the door is not seated properly for more than 2 minutes. It is one of the best refrigerators in India that you can buy online during the Amazon sale 2023.





Whirlpool 245 L Double Door Refrigerator- 24% Off

This Double door refrigerator from Whirlpool is available at 24% Off during this Great Republic Day sale 2023

Original Price: Rs. 29,450

Deal Price: Rs. 22,490

. It has specially designed air towers and strategically placed vents to let out cool fresh air in different sections of the refrigerators to offer uniform cooling. It is one of the best Whirlpool refrigerators to buy during this Amazon sale 2023.





Godrej 236 L Double Door Refrigerator- 11% Off

Get 11% Off on this Godrej Refrigerator that comes with 236 L of capacity which is best suited for Double door refrigerator.





Original Price: Rs. 21,900

Deal Price: Rs. 19,490

Grab the best Amazon sale 2023 offers on the refrigerator during this sale. It comes with auto defrost and inverter compressor making it more efficient with less noise and vibration.





Haier 630 L Side By Side Refrigerator- 51% Off

Get 51% Off on this Haier refrigerator during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, it is best suited for large families as it comes with 360 Degree cooling with 21 days of freshness intact.

Original Price: Rs. 1,31,900

Deal Price: Rs. 63,990

It has ample space to store veggies, fruits, and beverages.





Lloyd 310L Free Double Door Refrigerator- 35% Off

Lloyd double door refrigerator comes with 35% Off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023.

Original Price: Rs. 42,990

Deal Price: Rs. 27,990

It comes with auto defrost along with a digital inverter compressor for uniform cooling making it more energy efficient and durable. It is one of the best double door refrigerators to buy in 2023.





Candy 258 L Double Door Refrigerator- 35% Off

This Double Door refrigerator comes with 35% off during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale, it comes with 258 L of capacity which is best suited for small to medium-sized that comes with 4 different modes along with 3 adjustable toughened glass shelves making.

Original Price: Rs. 29,000

Deal Price: Rs. 18,990

one of the best double door refrigerator to buy during this Amazon sale 2023.





LG 423 L Double Door Refrigerator- 27% Off

Here is another LG refrigerator that comes with 27% Off during this Great Republic Day sale. It comes with 423 L of capacity which is best suited for medium to large-sized families.

Original Price: Rs. 67,999

Deal Price: Rs. 49,590

Samsung 415 L Double Door Refrigerator- 29% Off

Get 29% Off on this Samsung refrigerator during the Great Republic Day sale, it comes with a wide range of additional features and it is best suited for medium to large-sized families.

Original Price: Rs. 62,990

Deal Price: Rs. 44,490

It comes with auto defrost along with a digital inverter compressor making it more durable, efficient, and one of the best fridges in India.





