Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Ganesh Idols To Modak Moulds, Diyas, And Other Decoration Items

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This 10-day Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is held to commemorate the birth of the elephant-headed god Ganesha. The celebration is marked by bringing home Ganesha Idols with rejoicing. Some people retain the idol for a day and a half, while others keep it for 5, 7, or 11 days, depending on their family custom. After Ganpati Stapana Ganesha shouldn't be left unattended or alone at home.

Wipe and clean your home before bringing Ganpati home. Invite your friends and family to the Puja and make the best Ganpati decoration. Recite Ganesh Shlokas to invite the Lord into your home. Do not forget to prepare his favorite sweet- modaks and offer him every day.





Decoration Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:









The most important part of Ganpati decoration at home is getting Ganesh Idol for stapana. This beautiful brass idol will add charm to your overall decoration. Since this idol is not too big it can fit easily in your puja room or anywhere inside your house or office. A Lord Ganesha statue is considered to bring prosperity and happiness into your house and place of business. Ganesh Idol Price: Rs 2,510.





To place Ganpati you need a Pooja Mandap. This wooden temple will suit best for Vinayaka Chavithi and can be hung on a wall or wall mounted. You have lots of color options available in this Pooja Mandap. The size is 18x 12 x 24 inches. Pooja Mandap Price: Rs 3199.









The most important item for decoration for Ganpati is Banana Leaves. Prepare the mandap with these fresh banana leaves. Many people also use coconut and Ashoka tree leaves. Banana Leaves are considered sacred in Hindi rituals. Banana Leaves Price: Rs 334.













Many people light Akhand Diya during Ganesh Chaturthi. This beautiful oil lamp is made of Brass and crystals. Place this near the idol as it does not get hot even after burning for long hours. This Oval shape Diya is purely handmade. Diya Price: Rs 329.













Another important decorative item is an Incense Stick. These come with pleasant fragrances of Natural, Woody, Sandal, and Herbal. This brings positivity to every corner of the house. The burning time is for 45 minutes. Incense Stick Price: Rs 294.













Ganesh Chaturthi puja is incomplete without modak. This is prepared in every home and offered as prasad to Lord Ganesha. To make the process of making easier you can buy modak mould set and get the best shape. With the help of these high-grade plastic moulds you can prepare them easily in a short time. Modak Mould Price: Rs 299.









Make Ganesha Idol sparkle and shine with these decorative lights. These long lights come in 8 mode settings- combination, in waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. These lights do not consume much energy and are eco-friendly. Decorative Lights Price: Rs 996.55.













For decoration at the backdrop, these yellow and orange artificial marigold flowers will look best and most attractive. These come in 10 pieces which are sufficient enough to decorate the entire mandap. Artificial Flowers Price: Rs 419.





Glass Spring Bowl









In order to make your decoration more appealing place this Glass Bowl with rose flower petals and water near the mandap. This Silver glass bowl can also be placed at the entrance of the gate. Glass Bowl Price: Rs 439.









To place Ganpati in Puja Mandap you need a cloth to cover the base. This bright and multicolor satin cloth with a golden border can add beauty to your decoration for Ganpati. Cloth Price: Rs 399.





Rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi puja





In this puja, the number 21 has special meaning, thus people offer 21 Modaks and Durva grass blades. The number 21 denotes 5 organs of perception, 5 organs of action, 5 vital airs, 5 elements, and the mind.

You can be flexible when celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at home. The only requirements are a clean body and mind.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.