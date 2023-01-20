Final Day Sale On CCTV Cameras: Grab Up To 60% Off During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

This is the last call for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 to grab blockbuster deals and discounts. If you want to buy your security guard at a huge discount then you will never get a better chance than Amazon Sale 2023. Hurry up!

By Srishty Kumari
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 02:56 PM IST
Final Day Sale On CCTV Cameras | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is in its final hours. So, make sure you will take full advantage of Amazon Offers as prices will go high after this sale ends. Well! If you were searching for a great price drop on branded security cameras then you are at the right place. Here you will get all the top purchasing options along with offers, deals, and discounts during the Amazon Sale 2023. 


On this all-season security guard, you are going to avail up to 60% off. You will also get a chance to save an instant 10% on UPI or SBI credit card payments. Along with exciting Amazon Deals, an exchange offer, free shipping, no cost EMI option, and a free coupon is also available. 


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On CCTV Cameras Price In India
 TP-LINK 2MP 1080p Full HD Smart Camera  Rs 1,798
 Mi 360° Home Security Camera  Rs 3,199
 CP PLUS Wired 1080p HD 2.4MP Security Camera  Rs 6,501
 TP-LINK 360° 2MP 1080p Smart Camera  Rs 2,398
 Conbre Multiple XR2 Pro HD CCTV  Rs 1,315


Below you will find all the top purchasing options for a CCTV camera that is available from the brand like TP Link, with amazing Amazon Deals. 



TP-LINK 2MP 1080p Full HD Smart Camera

Amazon Sale Today Offers you a TP-LINK CCTV camera at 38% off. 

Original Price: Rs 2,899

Deal Price: Rs 1,798


This CCTV camera features Alexa sound control and records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition with 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range. 



Mi 360° Home Security Camera

Amazon offers you Mi Security Camera at  20% off. 

Original Price: Rs 4,999

Deal Price: Rs 3,199


This smart CCTV camera has a dual motor-head design that enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view. 


CP PLUS Wired 1080p HD 2.4MP Security Camera

You can buy this Cp plus hybrid digital at 51% off, during the Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 13,400

Deal Price: Rs 6,501


This CCTV camera set is having HD DVR, outdoor camera, hard disk, wire bundle, HDMI cable, and BNC & dc Connectors.



TP-LINK 360° 2MP 1080p Smart Camera

Amazon Sale Today offers you TP-LINK CCTV camera at 27% off. 

Original Price: Rs 3,299

Deal Price: Rs 2,398


This smart CCTV camera features Alexa sound control and records every image in crystal-clear 1080p definition with 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range.



Conbre Multiple XR2 Pro HD CCTV

Amazon Sale Today offers you Conbre smart wireless camera at 56% off. 

Original Price: Rs 2,999

Deal Price: Rs 1,315


Their night vision is up to 16 feet for never miss a moment, day or night, with visibility in complete darkness. You can also talk to the camera or listen to the camera, there is no distance to communicate with anyone.


FAQ: Final Day Sale On CCTV Cameras


  1. Are top brand offering discounts during the Amazon Sale 2023?

Yes, all top-notch brands are offering huge discounts during the Amazon Sale 2023. 


  1. Can I get cashback offers too during the Amazon offer?

Yes, there is a cashback offer too that you can avail of on your purchase.


  1. How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?

After you join Amazon Prime Membership, you will need to verify your age within 15 days of sign-up to avail of 50% off. 


  1. Is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 live?

Today is the last day to avail these exclusive deals and discounts. 




