Enjoy All Amazon Fire Sticks With Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon Fire Stick is a digital media player and microgame console developed by Amazon.com. These Fire TV Sticks are designed to stream audio and video content to HD TVs. The system also allows users to play a variety of video games. TV Fire Stick offers optical and HDMI audio outputs with support for Dolby Digital Plus and 5.1 Surround sound with 1080p playback.





The brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick features Alexa voice control. This great TV Fire Stick can take your TV with you on vacation. The Fire TV Stick houses all your content and is entirely portable. Just unplug your device and take it with you on your travels. Connect to any compatible television for instant access to all your favorite videos.





How Does The Fire TV Stick Work?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick competes with other popular streaming devices like Roku and Chromecast. Your Amazon Fire Stick connects to your HDMI TV via a USB port, connects via Wi-Fi, and comes with a Bluetooth remote control.





Just plug in your TV Fire Stick and you'll be guided through the setup process and prompted to sign in to your Amazon account. And if you owned an Amazon Prime membership, your Fire TV Stick comes pre-registered to your account.





Why Do You Need The Fire TV Stick?

Amazon Fire Stick makes your entertainment time easier, instead of searching through those horizontal bars of endless TV shows, you can access what you want to watch when you want to watch it. The TV Fire Stick offers voice control via Amazon's Alexa. You can get this ability in two ways. Just press the black button and say your choice. If that extra cost doesn't appeal to you, you can download the free Fire TV Remote app to your phone.





Using your phone's native voice prompts, you can say your choice and your phone will transmit your selection to the Amazon Fire Stick.





Some Top Choices For Amazon Fire Sticks

Below are some top choices for TV Fire Stick Amazon for easy voice control entertainment.





The latest generation of this Amazon Fire stick device is 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation for fast streaming in Full HD.





Their All-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Amazon Fire Stick Price: Rs 3,999.







TV Fire Stick has access to more than a million movies and TV show episodes from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, and many other apps.





You can own this Amazon Fire Stick for easy search, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with just your voice. Amazon Fire Stick Price: Rs 2,999.







Amazon Fire Stick offers you Ask Alexa to check the weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music, and more.









Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content. Amazon Fire Stick Price: Rs 4,999.







Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is 40% more powerful than TV Fire Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.





This Fire Stick Amazon is also compatible with the next-gen Wi-Fi 6 routers. Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 compatible devices. Amazon Fire Stick Price: Rs 6,499.







Enjoy free access to Zee5, SonyLIV, and Voot Select for a year with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Plus.





Amazon Fire Stick gives you chance to feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Amazon Fire Stick Price: Rs 3,999.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.