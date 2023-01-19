Bumper Deals On Mouse And Keyboard During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live for only the upcoming few hours. This sale is offering a wide range of products including computer accessories like mouse, keyboards, and many more at up to 75% discount with exclusive Amazon Offers. Hurry up!

By Srishty Kumari
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 03:52 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Mouse And Keyboard

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: If you looking to upgrade your PC setup, it’s a perfect time to do so. Amazon Offers will go on till 20th January which is giving you now only a few hours to buy the perfect device for your computer needs. So, without delaying a moment, run for the Amazon Deals and discounts now. During the Amazon sale 2023, you are going to save up to 75% on brand Dell, HP, Logitech, and many more. 


In addition to Amazon offers, you can also avail of 10% instant discounts on UPI payments and SBI credit card payments with other exciting Amazon Deals


 Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set  Rs 1,299
 Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse  Rs 499
 HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse  Rs 899
 Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard  Rs 2,495
 Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard  Rs 499


Here find all the blockbuster offers and discounts on must-have computer accessories during the Amazon Sale 2023. 


Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set

Amazon Sale Today Offers you Dell wireless keyboard and mouse set at 48% off. 

Original Price: Rs 2,498

Deal Price: Rs 1,299


It connects easily to your Dell PC and has long-lasting batteries and anti-fade, spill-resistant keys that help enhance your workday experience.


Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

You will get a 44% discount on a wireless mouse during the Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 895

Deal Price: Rs 499


This amazing wireless mouse offers you to enjoy a wireless connection up to 10m away with a plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver.



HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse

Amazon Offers you an HP mouse at 40% off. 


Original Price: Rs 1,499

Deal Price: Rs 899


This wireless mouse has blue LED technology that lets your mouse function on a wide range of surfaces, so you can work from almost anywhere, and their sleek design complements your devices and fits comfortably anywhere. 


Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

You will save 22% on Logitech keyboards with more exciting Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 3,195

Deal Price: Rs 2,495


This wireless keyboard is a lightweight, small-sized Bluetooth keyboard that gives you full functionality within a minimalist layout.



Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard

Amazon Sale Today offers you Dell Wired Keyboard at 72% off. 

Original Price: Rs 1,799

Deal Price: Rs 499


Dell keyboards come with a durable build and quiet keys, it’s designed to provide comfort for the everyday demands of desktop usage. 


FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Mouse And Keyboard


  1. When will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?

The last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is 20th January.


  1. How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?

After you join Amazon Prime Membership, you will need to verify your age within 15 days of sign-up to avail of 50% off.


  1. How do I get a 10% discount on Amazon?

Shop on Amazon Sale Today using an offered bank debit card or credit card to avail 10% instant discount on your purchase.


  1. What are the most discounted products in the Republic Day Sale by Amazon?

The most heavily reduced items in the Amazon sale 2023 are those in the categories of electronics, fashion, grooming tools, major appliances, home & kitchen decor, and other accessories.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

