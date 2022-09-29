Best Vacuum Cleaners You Can Buy During The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 has come up with a great discount on products to make you feast happier. During this Amazon Sale if you are looking for vacuum cleaners to make your home cleaning easy, then you have come to the right place. We have selected a few best vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners that are available at a huge discount. Amazon offers you upto 80% off on the finest vacuum cleaners, this smart device is best to remove dirt from floors, upholstery, draperies, and other surfaces.







Moreover, if you are looking for some more discounts on smart devices, you can consider dishwashers, mixers, AC, coolers, ovens, and more to make your household work smarter.





Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Bumper Discounts

Here we have rounded up a few finest vacuum cleaners from brands Mi, Philips, ILIFE, and more to give you attractive offers. Take a look!











The Forbes range of vacuum cleaners comes with a thermal cut-off mechanism that automatically switches off the device for your safety. This portable vacuum cleaner that’s suitable for deep cleaning furniture and dry surfaces indoors. Sure Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 5,999. Deal Price: Rs 3,799.





Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop comes with a powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor, you can thoroughly clean dust and debris in no time. You can control this mop through Wi-Fi and along with this user can use a host of features like scheduled cleaning, virtual walls, and spot cleaning. Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 29,999. Deal Price: Rs 17,998.





ECOVACS DEEBOT comes with 2-in-1 functionality, simultaneously Vacuum and Mop in-one-go. their smart app connectivity lets you control scheduling and monitoring cleaning status from the palm of your hand and clean your home from anywhere, anytime. works with Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 61,900. Deal Price: Rs 12,990.











Philips PowerPro compact bagless vacuum cleaner provides strong suction power for top cleaning results. Their dust bin is designed for hygienic removing and emptying with one hand, which helps minimize dust clouds. Philips Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 9,995. Deal Price: Rs 7,798.





Amazon Deals Today Offers On Vacuum Cleaners For Home













Explore more offers on vacuum cleaners here:

