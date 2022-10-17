Best Smart TV With Dolby: Enjoy Up To 60% Off During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

This Diwali 2022 if you are wishing to purchase a smart TV with Dolby to enhance your home entertainment then this Amazon sale really going to make your festival happier. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is offering you eye catchy Amazon Deals on smart TVs, during this Amazon offer you can avail of upto 70% off on Redmi, Oneplus, Samsung, and LG TVs.





Furthermore, these smart TVs are available in various sizes and have amazing features that are going to give you an experience like a theater. It has Alexa, Google assistance, a high-resolution display, Dolby sound, and many more.





Best Smart TV With Dolby: Top Picks

Here we have picked a few best smart TVs with Dolby to make your entertainment time memorable with crispy dialogues.









Buy Now





Redmi has Dolby Vision which brings colors and details on the screen to life, Just as the creator intended it to be, and their Dolby Audio takes your audio experience to a different level altogether, with high-quality surround sound. With Chromecast connectivity, you can quickly cast photos, videos, and music from your favorite device onto the TV. Redmi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 44,999. Deal Price: Rs 28,999.





Buy Now





Samsung Crystal 4K Display comes with a billion true colors that ensure optimized color expression so you can see every detail, 4K UHD TV goes beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. Samsung 58 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 80,900. Deal Price: Rs 49,480.







Buy Now





OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV Price: Rs 39,999. Deal Price: Rs 26,999.





Buy Now





Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: Rs 39,999.









Buy Now





TCL AI-IN offers the TV on & off and connects with your smart home devices only by using your voice. With Dolby Audio you will enjoy the ultra-realistic, enhanced sound that will be going to make your entertainment time memorable. It has a dynamic color enhancement feature from a low color display to a high color display when playing videos and natural pictures. TCL 50 Inch Smart TV Price: Rs 62,900. Deal Price: Rs 28,990.







Explore more offers on branded smart TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.