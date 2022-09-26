Best Laptops On Amazon Sale: Save Up To Rs 50,000 On Lenovo, HP, And Dell Laptops During Great Indian Sale 2022

Best Laptops On Amazon Sale: The thirst to get an ideal laptop is only quenched when there is a considerable sale going on the same, like the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale going on right now. This Great Indian Sale brings out some amazing deals on laptops where you can save up to Rs 50,000 on HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell Laptops. For gamers, there’re the best gaming laptops, for coders and programmers, there are 16 GB laptops and 32 GB laptops, and for personal use, there’re the best laptops in India.





So, if you’re seeking the finest laptop deals on Amazon, take a look at some of the popular listed items available online in India right now:







Best Laptops On Amazon Sale: Hot Deals Live Now













Purchase this stupendous Dell laptop that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The offered laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity. Along with this, the offered Dell i3 laptop comes with an i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz) processor. Dell Inspiron laptop price: Rs 39,990.













HP brings you this AMD Ryzen laptop that has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity. Available with an anti-glare display, this HP laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home and is Alexa compatible. Versed with the AMD Radeon Graphics card, this 15 inch laptop comes in the 35.9 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm dimension. HP 15s laptop price: Rs 37,990.













Check out this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The offered Lenovo laptop comes with 8 GB RAM that is extendable up to 16 GB and is available with a preloaded Windows 11 Home 64. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 price: Rs 47,990.













Don’t miss this Dell 2 in 1 laptop that comes with an opportunity for you to save Rs 23,746 on the purchase during this Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. This Dell laptop comes in a platinum silver color and is versed with an Intel i3-1215U (0.9 GHz up to 4.40 GHz) processor. Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron laptop price: Rs 49,990.













Explore this Lenovo ThinkBook 15 that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. The offered Lenovo laptop comes with 16 GB RAM, which is upgradable up to 40 GB. Available with preloaded Windows 11 Home SL, this laptop comes with an FHD anti-glare display. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 price: Rs 77,990.













Find more on sale on laptops during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.