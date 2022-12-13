Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale On Duffle And Gym Bags: Top Deals On American Tourister, Puma, And Skybags

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: This is the perfect time to explore some exciting discounts on a huge range of fashion items. Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale is running now, and you can avail your favorite duffle bags and gym bags at exciting Amazon Offers. The advantage of this bag is, it will fit easily inside gym lockers and allow you to safely store your things while you work out.





This Amazon Deals is already on and will continue to run till 14 Dec 2022. So, it is ideally better to make your list of buying essentials, travel sets, gym sets, and many more for this winter season plans.





Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Popular Picks

Amazon Sale Today offers you big-budget deals on branded duffle and gym bags to keep your things safe during workout time.





Amazon Sale 2022 offers you Skybags at a great price. This duffle bag has a butterfly lock,

Deal Price: Rs 1,799





2 wheels and 1 compartment to store your things. These duffel bags are coming with a 58.6L storage capacity. Skybags Duffle Bag Original Price: Rs 4,400.







Amazon offers you American Tourister bags, which are made from tough and durable, yet lightweight, and cuzy nylon material.

Deal Price: Rs 1,699





With a spacious main section and complementary side and front pockets, the duffel bags are designed to pack in all your necessary travel gear. American Tourister Duffle Bag Original Price: Rs 2,100.







During the Amazon Deals, you can avail of Puma Gym Bags with 54% off.

Deal Price: Rs 599





This bag is coming with an adjustable shoulder strap for improved functionality. It is your go-to bag for carrying the gym essentials and acing that workout session. Puma Duffle Bag Original Price: Rs 1,299.







Amazon Offers you Priority duffle bags, their inner lining fabric is ensured to have a soft touch feel with a high-quality zipper that's long-lasting.

Deal Price: Rs 499





Priority duffle bag uses high-Density fabric materials to devise bags in lightweight, durable and fashionable style. Priority Duffle Bag Original Price: Rs 1,000.







Amazon Sale Today offers Lavie Sport duffle bags that have a minimal yet trendy look and design that helps you make a style statement everywhere you go.

Deal Price: Rs 1,409





This duffle bag for travel features a fully lined interior and is built with high-quality polyester fabric for utmost durability. Lavie Sport Duffle Bag Original Price: Rs 3,995.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.