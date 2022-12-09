Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Begins: Time To Show Your Latest Fashion Trend At Pocket-Friendly Prices

The Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale begins today and will end on 14th December. This is the right time to get all the fantastic deals on women's clothing, men's clothing, women's footwear, men's footwear, watches, and handbags. The party season is here and this is the right time to shop for your outfit during this wardrobe sale. You can make a smart purchase by saving up to 60% off. So start preparing your outfit for New Year and Christmas Party as the Amazon Sale 2022 will last only for a few days. Get everything you need at a slashed price along with bank offers too.





You can save an additional 10% on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. There are also EMI options available on your purchase. Amazon Wardrobe Sale has many things for you so explore this and look ravishing this Winter Season. Amazon Deals Today offers a wide range of collections that you can't miss.





Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale





To make your shopping easier we have listed a few Amazon Sale today offers that you can check out:









Fashion is not only limited to girls even men want to dress up well to look smart and handsome. The Wardrobe Sale is meant for everyone. You can get smart t-shirts, shirts, bottom wear, and winter wear from top brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Peter England, US Polo, etc. For smart buyers, this Amazon Deals is the right time to save more and shop more.





Read More: Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022





Winter Season is here and if you are looking for a stylish casual coat then get this one from Allen Solly.

Available in three colors you can choose as per your preference. Amazon Sale offers this at a great price. Men Coat Price: Rs 1369.









Sweatshirts are a must for men during the winter season. Pair this Red Tape Sweatshirt with light





blue jeans and sneakers for a casual look. Sweatshirt Price: Rs 769.









Amazon Deals today offers this t-shirt from Van Heusen at the best deal. You can layer this regular-

fit t-shirt with a jacket to get rid of the cold. T-Shirt Price: Rs 465.









Do not miss out on this Park Avenue shirt during the Amazon wardrobe sale. Perfect for formal

wear you can pair this with trousers and formal shoes. Men Shirt Price: Rs 889.









Girls want to look their best during this party season and by now we are sure you must have started planning the outfit for the upcoming party season. To help you in getting the best fashion look amazon wardrobe refresh sale 2022 is here on brands like BIBA, Vero Moda, Harpa, and more. Steal the Amazon Deal today before it gets over.









Get this stylish dress from Harpa during the Amazon Sale offers today. Perfect for party wear team it

up with a long coat and high boots. Dress Price: Rs 448.









Sweatshirts are a must-have during the winter season. This hoodie from Marks & Spencer is made of





premium quality and keeps you warm. They are available in three stylish colors. Sweatshirt Price: Rs 1119.









BIBA is a renowned brand for Indian wear. You can wear this as a blazer or a jacket and team it up

with either jeans or skirts. Wearing this jacket will give you an elegant look. Jacket Price: Rs 1729.









Get this black pullover at the best price during the Amazon Wardrobe Sale. Made of soft fabric this is

designed to give you both style and comfort. Sweater Price: Rs 602.









For all the men looking for some casual or formal shoes to wear during the wedding season or even for causal wear then Amazon Sale Today brings you some lightning deals on these products. You can get these from top-notch brands like Woodland, Red Tape, Bata, etc. These are stylish and give a great look.









Get these durable and stylish leather boots from Woodland that are great for hiking, or even for





casual wear. These boots are available in four stylish colors. Get these shoes at the best Amazon Sale offers. Boots Price: Rs 2860.









Sliders are the best for a beach walk as they provide comfort and ease. These Red Tape Sliders are





stylish and can also be worn for casual wear too. Sliders Price: Rs 511.









A trend that can never go wrong is loafers. These can be worn anywhere and in any season. If you





are looking for a stylish one then get these crocs loafers during Amazon Deals today. Loafers Price: Rs 2472.









Men who love trekking and hiking prefer comfortable shoes so that they can cross miles easily





without any discomfort. These Bacca Bucci shoes are stylish too. Shoe Price: Rs 1329.





To explore deals on women’s footwear click here









If you are looking to get some trendy and stylish watches then shop for them during the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale. You can also get smartwatches too with all the advanced features. Amazon Sale Today offers great deals on these watches from brands like Fossil, Fastrack, Titan, Casio, etc.









This rectangular shape watch is the latest trend that looks stylish and can be paired with both casual

and formal wear. Made with stainless steel this watch is a must-purchase during this Amazon Sale. Watch Price: Rs 1695.









Get this stylish Fossil Watch available in rose gold color. This Fossil Watch comes in an elegant









design and you can pair it with both Indian and western outfits. Watch Price: Rs 6170.









This Fastrack smartwatch comes with all the advanced features. It comes with a battery life of up to

10 days. Steal the Amazon Deal on this watch. Watch Price: Rs 1797.









This Sonata Watch comes with a trendy design and smart look. For women who prefer a small dialed

watch rather than a large one, this will look great. Watch Price: Rs 519.









Ladies love matching their attire with handbags. These are a must-have to give a completely fashionable look. There are sling bags, tote bags, purse handbags everything that you are looking for in this Amazon wardrobe refresh sale. Get these handbags from renowned brands like Lavie, Baggit, and Caprese all at a discounted price.









Looking for a stylish tote bag then get this one from Lavie. It has sufficient space to keep all your





essentials. These bags are a great pick while going to shaping or even to the office. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 999.









This stylish Baggit handbag is available at the best price during the Amazon Deal offers. Available in three trendy colors they will match both Indian and western attire.

It is designed with 1 main compartment and 3 total number of pocket. Baggit Handbag Price: Rs 578.









Perfect for parties this Caprese tote bag comes with comfortable flat shoulder handles so that you can carry it with ease.

You can carry this bag while going to college, the office, or even for a brunch date. Caprese Handbag Price: Rs 674.









As this is the wedding season and this box clutch bag is the ideal choice to match your attire. Even brides can carry them during their big day.

The bling clutch bag is available in many designs and colors. Clutch Bag Price: Rs 295.

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.