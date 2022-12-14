Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022 On Luxury Beauty Products: Last Day Deals

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022: There is no better time than sale time to stock your fav luxury products and today is the last chance to grab exciting Amazon Deals on luxury beauty products. Amazon Sale 2022 gives you chance to save upto 50% off on well-known brands. Take advantage of Amazon Offers now!

By Srishty Kumari
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:13 AM IST
Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022 | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022: Every woman loves luxury makeup but took a back step after seeing its price tag. Now you don’t need to do this because Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale is offering you unbeatable discounts on luxury beauty products. You can choose from a huge range of products like primer, face wash, perfume, beauty appliances, and many more to groom your glamorous look. 


Today is the last chance to grab these exciting Amazon Deals on a huge range of fashion and beauty products. So grab this chance now to refresh your wardrobe makeup collection, before the sale flashes out. 


Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2022: Top Deals

Scroll down to find out some unbeatable Amazon Offers on your fav luxury beauty products. 


L'Oreal Paris Longwear Illuminating Face Primer

Amazon Offers you L'Oreal Paris Primer for face makeup that prepares, perfects, and illuminates while it hydrates skin for better makeup application, 


Deal Price: Rs 2,967


this makeup primer leaves skin with a healthy-looking, radiant glow that lasts all day. L'Oreal Paris Primer Original Price: Rs 5,499. 


M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid Sheer Liquid Foundation

Amazon Sale Today offers you M.A.C Foundation at 27% off. MAC foundation helps you to get a premium makeup look, it blends easily and gives you a natural look. 

Deal Price: Rs 3,630


Their long-lasting formula is available in a wide range of colors and contains several emollients to help moisturize and condition the skin. MAC Foundation Original Price: Rs 5,000


MAC Heirloom Mix Lipstick SALON ROUGE

You can buy this premium lipstick at 13% off during Amazon Deals. M.A.C lipstick is available in many colors, 

Deal Price: Rs 16,989


so you can choose any lipstick shade according to your dress but if you are wishing to get a vibrant look you can try this salon rouge shade. MAC Lipstick Original Price: Rs 19,489.


Lakme Absolute Infinity Eye Shadow Palette

Amazon Sale Today offers you the Lakme Absolute makeup set at 31% off. This makeup set is a combo of two products first is an eyeshadow palette and the second is primer. 

Deal Price: Rs 1,197


Their palette has nude and pastel shades for a subtle look that blends effortlessly with an Intense color. And the Lakme primer creates the perfect base for makeup and helps it stay on for longer, waterproof formula ensures makeup stays on throughout the day. Lakme Makeup Kit Original Price: Rs 1,745.


Olay Serum Regenerist Micro-Sculpting  Serum

During the Amazon Sale 2022, you can vail Olay face serum at 35% off. Olay face serum renews the skin's outer layer one cell at a time and 

Deal Price: Rs 1,104


helps regenerate its appearance quickly and strengthens its moisture barrier. Olay Face Serum Original Price: Rs 1,699. 

 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

