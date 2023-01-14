Amazon Sale: Up To 70% Off On Woolen Blankets During Great Republic Day Deals

Amazon Sale: The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has started for prime members. The Sale provides customers with amazing discounts on a variety of products. If you have been eyeing getting warm Woolen blankets then explore the Amazon Deals.

By Sneha Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 11:30 AM IST
Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale: The winter season is here and this is the right to get a  woolen blanket to keep yourself warm. The Great Republic Day Sale 2023 offers some amazing Amazon deals that are unmissable. With a constant dip in temperature snuggling in a woolen blanket will make you cozy. The extremely breathable fabric makes sure that you are comfortable too. Customers can shop from a wide range of blankets at a pocket-friendly price. 


Prime members have early access to these Amazon offers. To make the shopping experience even more convenient there are cashback offers and bank offers too that you can avail of on your purchase. The Amazon Sale 2023 is offering a 10% instant discount for SBI card holders. This household item is available at up to 70% off. Grab the Amazon Deals soon before the product gets out of stock.


Read More:  Best Woolen Blankets For Winter Season


Amazon Sale Price
 VAS COLLECTIONS  Rs 495
 RIAN Woolen Blanket  Rs 748
 Bezzilish Home Mink Woolen Blanket  Rs 1,485
 AmazonBasics Blanket  Rs 2,339
 Bezzilish Home Self Design  Rs 1,249


Amazon Sale

Check out some unique collections of woolen blankets during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon that is a must-have in the winter season. 


VAS COLLECTIONS Woolen Blanket- 67% off

 

To get relief from the winter chills and have a cozy nap time this VAS Woolen Blanket is a perfect choice. The Amazon Sale 2023 is offering this at a bargain price. The single-bed blanket is thick,

amazon sale

Check Here

heavy-duty, durable, and naturally long-lasting. Designed with soft fabric they provide great comfort too. Woolen Blanket Price: Rs 495.


RIAN Woolen Blanket- 66% off


Looking for a comfortable and stylish print woolen blanket? Check out this one from RIAN. Bid


amazon sale

Check Here

goodbye to those shivering cold and snug with this warm blanket. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is a great time to shop if you were waiting for the price to drop. The blanket is skin Friendly, lightweight, fade-resistant, and wrinkle-resistant. Woolen Blanket Price: Rs 748.


Bezzilish Home Mink Woolen Blanket- 50% off


Purchase this blanket from Bezzilish that comes in an animal print design. The thick, soft, and warm blanket is crafted of premium fabric and can be used for the next winter season too. This mini


amazon sale

Check Here

blanket can also be used by kids. The size of the blanket is 220 cm x 240 cm. Woolen Blanket Price: Rs 1,485.


AmazonBasics Blanket- 49% off


Relish the Amazon Sale today on these stylish and cozy blankets. Available in queen size this is best


amazon sale

Check Here

suited for couples. There are three colors available in this design. This reversible blanket is crafted of 100% Polyester. Woolen Blanket Price: Rs 2,339.


Bezzilish Home Self Design- 58% off 


Get this Bezzilish blanket at flat 58% off during the Amazon Sale offers. Excellent in terms of

amazon sale

Check Here

durability and style this is machine washable. Have a calm and relaxed sleep time. Woolen Blanket Price: Rs 1,249.


Amazon Sale: FAQ


1. When will the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 start?

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is live for Prime members from 14th January and for others, this will start from 15th January 2023.


2. Is there any card offers running on the Amazon Sale?

Yes, you can avail 10% instant discount on SBI cardholders.


3. What benefits you will be getting on Amazon Republic Day Sale?

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale you can get cashback offers, and bank offers along with discounted prices.


4. Will Amazon Prime members get 24 hours of early access to the great Republic Day sale?

Prime members have the advantage of accessing the Republic Day Sale 24 hours early. 


Explore more options for Amazon Sale on woolen blankets



Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

